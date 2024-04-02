Meet superstar, who lived in chawl, garage; now owns Rs 30 crore bungalow, houses in 3 countries, cars worth Rs 15 crore

This superstar, who once lived in a garage, now owns luxurious properties and a swanky car collection.

Some Indian actors who now lead a luxurious life today, once used to live in a rented room, chawl, or have struggled to even arrange for a living. One such actor, who has starred in over 100 films, and given several blockbusters, once lived in a garage.

The actor we are talking about now leads a luxurious lifestyle and even his children are actors. He has not one or two but four houses now and a swanky car collection that is worth crores. He is none other than Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest and bankable stars in Bollywood. However, it wasn't like this from the start. When Anil Kapoor came to Mumbai, place to stay and he lived in Prithviraj’s garage for a few time with his family and then shifted to a rented room in Mumbai's chawl. He said in an interview with ETimes, My family and I are fortunate that those times are behind us and our circumstances since then have not been as tough. But if our luck takes a turn and we ever face bad times again, I will not think twice about doing whatever it takes to support my family."

Even when he started his career in Bollywood, the actor played small roles in Hindi and Telugu films, however, he got recognition with Yash Chopra's Mashaal. After this, he never looked back and gave several hit films like Beta, Andaz, Laadla, Virasat, Judaai, Deewana Mastana, Gharwali Baharwali, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Nayak, and more. He has worked in over 100 films and given a number of blockbusters.

The actor who once lived in a rented room in Chawl, now owns a luxurious Bungalow in Mumbai worth Rs 30 crore. Not only this, the actor also owns a house in Dubai and London and made an investment in a house in California, US for his son Harshvardhan Kapoor while he was studying there. Not only this, he also owns a swanky collection of cars like, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Rs 1.86 crore)

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder (Rs 2.78 crore), Mercedes-Maybach S 580 (2.72 crore), Land Rover Range Rover Sport (2.80 crore), Audi A8 L (1.63 crore), BMW 5-Series (74.50 lakh), Volvo XC90 (1.10 crore) BMW 7 Series (1.85 crore).

According to reports, Anil Kapoor charges Rs 12 crore per film and earns Rs 1 crore per brand endorsement. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 134 crore. Meanwhile, the actor's last few films like Animal and Fighter have been huge box-office hits. While Animal collected Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide, Fighter reportedly collected over Rs 350 crore worldwide.