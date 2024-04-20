Twitter
Bollywood

Meet superstar who got married at peak of her career, got divorced after 9 years of marriage, is now living as..

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff welcomed their daughter Samaira Shroff in 2013 and were married for 9 years before they decided to go their separate ways.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

You must remember 'Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', a TV show that aired on Star Plus from 2002 to 2009. Juhi Parmar and  Hussain Kuwajerwala played the lead roles in this superhit show. They both became a household name, so much so, that to this date, Juhi Parmar is referred to as Kumkum by her fans. 

Juhi Parmar is currently in the news for her Amazon Mini TV series 'Yeh Meri Family'. The actress worked in many other serials after 'Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', but she could not get the same popularity. Because of this, she disappeared from the screen for a long time.

Despite being away from the TV world, Juhi Parmar remained in the news for many years due to her personal life. Juhi Parmar got married to Sindhi businessman and actor Sachin Shroff in 2009 at a palace in Jaipur. But, after a few years of marriage, their relationship turned sour.

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff welcomed their daughter Samaira Shroff in 2013 and were married for 9 years before they decided to go their separate ways. 

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff's divorce was in the news for a long time. In 2018, Juhi Parmar confirmed that they had recently filed for divorce and after many months of arguing, the couple was granted a divorce in July 2018. Juhi Parmar has the custody of their daughter Samaira Shroff.

While Juhi Parmar is raising her daughter as a single mother now, her ex-husband Sachin Shroff, in February 2023, got married to Chandani Kothi.

Juhi Parmar enjoys a huge fan following on social media and photos of her daughter and her spending time together or making reels often go viral on Instagram. 

Juhi Parmar might have stepped away from the world of TV but she is now finding her footing on OTT. 

