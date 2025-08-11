Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Vote chori' protest: Rahul Gandhi, along with 300 Opp MPs, to march from parliament to Election Commission today; know key details

Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore

RBI proposes 15-day deadline for claim settlement, know what it means for bank customers

Meet IAS Devendra Yadav's younger brother, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt with AIR...

Income Tax Bill 2025 to be introduced in Parliament today, here's what to expect

'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, watch

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Three key legislative bills to be discussed in Lok Sabha today

Bank Holiday in August 2025: From Independence Day to Janmashtami, check how many days banks will remain shut, state-wise full list here

This Nita Ambani-owned luxury car changes colour, is costlier than Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Spectre, price is Rs...

Independence Day Mock Drill: Another security breach at Red Fort ahead of August 15 preparations in Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore

Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, is now worth...

RBI proposes 15-day deadline for claim settlement, know what it means for bank customers

RBI proposes 15-day deadline for claim settlement, know what it means for bank c

Meet IAS Devendra Yadav's younger brother, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt with AIR...

Meet IAS Devendra Yadav's younger brother, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore

This actor faced bullying during his school days and struggled with low confidence due to his stammer.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 09:14 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Hrithik Roshan, one of Bollywood’s most successful stars with countless blockbusters to his name, has had a journey filled with challenges. Despite his fame today, his early years were far from easy.

As a child, he was bullied in school and struggled with low confidence due to his stammer. In an interview with Indian Express, he recalled, “I have sometimes felt that life is very unfair. In school, I had such a bad stammer that I couldn’t speak. I never had any friends, or girlfriends. I was very shy, and would come back from school and just cry. School days were very painful…on top of that, doctors told me that I couldn’t become an actor. There were problems with my spine, doctors said ‘You cannot dance’.”

Hrithik Roshan shared that his struggles left a deep emotional impact on him. “I was so broken, that I would wake up for months, and would think it is a dream, a lucid dream. It was so heartbreaking and relived that feeling of knowing that I could not become an actor…I am disabled. So it was very traumatising,” he said.

However, these hardships shaped his outlook on life. “Now when I look back, I thank god, thank you for giving me the problem where I could learn how to be strong, I learnt perseverance and if I did not have a broken spine and speech impediment…for the day to be there, you have to have the night,” Hrithik reflected. He added, “When problems come, it becomes a game. I can hold on to this thought that I can learn from this pain, and it can shape my character. I come out stronger.”

According to media reports, Hrithik’s net worth exceeds Rs 3000 crore. His real estate investments include two luxury apartments on Mumbai’s Juhu-Versova Link Road worth INR 97.50 crore (USD 11.7 million approx.) and INR 67.5 crore (USD 8 million approx.), a Juhu apartment valued at INR 32 crore (USD 3.8 million approx.), and a 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. He also owns premium properties in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Atiqa Mir, 10-year-old Kashmiri girl making waves in International motorsport
Meet Atiqa Mir, 10-year-old Kashmiri girl making waves in International motorspo
Raanjhanaa actor Vipin Sharma slams film's AI climax: 'Heer Ranjha, Laila Majnu ki bhi ending change kar do' | Exclusive
Raanjhanaa actor Vipin Sharma slams film's AI climax | Exclusive
Amid tariff row, India issues BIG statement on Trump-Putin meeting: 'As PM Modi said...'
Amid tariff row, India issues BIG statement on Trump-Putin meeting
Two star kids made debut with this film, director was thrown out midway, soundtrack and movie became blockbuster, name is...
Two star kids made debut, director was thrown out, film became blockbuster
Will Sanju Samson join CSK? RR captain reacts amid trade rumors and R Ashwin’s 'trade myself' remark
Will Sanju Samson join CSK? RR captain reacts amid trade rumors and R Ashwin’s '
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE