Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore

This actor faced bullying during his school days and struggled with low confidence due to his stammer.

Hrithik Roshan, one of Bollywood’s most successful stars with countless blockbusters to his name, has had a journey filled with challenges. Despite his fame today, his early years were far from easy.

As a child, he was bullied in school and struggled with low confidence due to his stammer. In an interview with Indian Express, he recalled, “I have sometimes felt that life is very unfair. In school, I had such a bad stammer that I couldn’t speak. I never had any friends, or girlfriends. I was very shy, and would come back from school and just cry. School days were very painful…on top of that, doctors told me that I couldn’t become an actor. There were problems with my spine, doctors said ‘You cannot dance’.”

Hrithik Roshan shared that his struggles left a deep emotional impact on him. “I was so broken, that I would wake up for months, and would think it is a dream, a lucid dream. It was so heartbreaking and relived that feeling of knowing that I could not become an actor…I am disabled. So it was very traumatising,” he said.

However, these hardships shaped his outlook on life. “Now when I look back, I thank god, thank you for giving me the problem where I could learn how to be strong, I learnt perseverance and if I did not have a broken spine and speech impediment…for the day to be there, you have to have the night,” Hrithik reflected. He added, “When problems come, it becomes a game. I can hold on to this thought that I can learn from this pain, and it can shape my character. I come out stronger.”

According to media reports, Hrithik’s net worth exceeds Rs 3000 crore. His real estate investments include two luxury apartments on Mumbai’s Juhu-Versova Link Road worth INR 97.50 crore (USD 11.7 million approx.) and INR 67.5 crore (USD 8 million approx.), a Juhu apartment valued at INR 32 crore (USD 3.8 million approx.), and a 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. He also owns premium properties in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.