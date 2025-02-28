Salim Khan could not succeed as an actor, however, he created history as a scriptwriter. His son Salman Khan, on the other hand, went on to become one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood and remains one, to this date.

Bollywood is a volatile place to be a part of where success does not come easily to everyone, sometimes not even the members of the same family. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who went on to become a superstar. His father also started his career as a film actor but could not achieve the same fame as his son. The father-son duo we are talking about is none other than Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

Salim Khan could not succeed as an actor, however, he created history as a scriptwriter. His son Salman Khan, on the other hand, went on to become one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood and remains one, to this date.

Salim Khan was born in November 1935 and always dreamed of becoming an actor in the film industry. He worked in some films in the 1960s but did not get the opportunity to play the lead role in any film and appeared in supporting roles.

In the 1960s, Salim Khan was typecast as a handsome supporting actor and struggled a lot with his work. There came a time when he even had to reportedly do B-grade films. Some roles were so small that he did not even get credit for them. After playing small roles in about two dozen films, he changed the direction of his career.

Salim Khan's first film was Barsaat in 1960. He then appeared in the film Police Detective. Later, he did many films like Sarhadi Lootera (1966), Deewana (1967), Teesri Manzil (1966), Professor (1962), Kabil Khan (1963), and Chhaila Babu. But, Salim Khan could never become a hit as an actor. But as a scriptwriter he was unmatched.

The Salim-Javed duo was a huge hit in Hindi cinema. He, along with Javed Akhtar, gave Bollywood many blockbusters in the 1970s-80s, including films like Sholay (1975), Deewar (1975), Trishul (1978), Don (1978), and Zanjeer (1973).

Although Salim Khan has three sons, only one son became a superstar. Salim Khan's son Salman Khan started his career in 1988 with the film Biwi Ho To Aisi and then became a superstar overnight with the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya.

Salman Khan is an established superstar in Bollywood today and also one of the richest actors. He earns a lot of money not only from films but also from brand endorsements, events, shows, as a host, and his production house (SKF). According to the media reports, Salman Khan's estimated net worth is about Rs 2900 crore. Some of his upcoming projects include Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar and Kick 2.

