Meet superstar who left home at 11, drove taxi, made debut with Amitabh Bachchan, spent time in jail due to...

Daler Mehndi created a sensation in the Punjabi industry with his songs and music. Apart from the Punjabi industry, he has also sung many songs for Bollywood. He started his career in Hindi films with superstar Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Mrityudata'.

People will hardly ever forget Daler Mehndi, the famous pop singer of India, who is still extremely popular in every household for his superhit song 'Na-Na-Na-Na Re'. But, do you know there was a time in Daler Mehndi's life when he had to sleep on the floor of the jail? At the age of just 11, he left his home to fulfill his dream. He also once drove a New York taxi and sang in a Patna gurdwara to sustain himself.

Daler Mehndi started learning singing when he was just 5 years old. He learned music from the Late Ustad Rahat Ali Khan Sahab of Gorakhpur. Daler Mehndi won everyone's heart by performing on stage at the age of 13. Born on August 18, 1967, Daler Mehndi has been fond of singing since childhood. Apart from being a good singer, he is also a writer and record producer. His song 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' was liked by people a lot and gave him international popularity.

Daler Mehndi created a sensation in the Punjabi industry with his songs and music. Apart from the Punjabi industry, he has also sung many songs for Bollywood. He started his career in Hindi films with superstar Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Mrityudata'. This film was released in the year 1997. In this film, he sang the song 'Na Na Na Na Na Re' which made him an overnight star. After this, the song 'Rab Rab', which was released in 1997, created a sensation. For this, he was awarded the Best Male Pop Singer Award as well.

After reaching the pinnacle of success and touching the heights of popularity, Daler Mehndi also faced a bad phase in his life. Daler Mehndi and six others were accused in 2003 of cheating people of large sums of money by falsely pledging to take them to the US. In March 2018, he was sentenced to two years in prison by the Patiala court in a human trafficking case. Daler Mehndi was arrested after registration of the case and released on bail after a few days.

Let us tell you that in an interview, Daler Mehndi revealed that it was the worst phase of his life. "This was done on purpose. The case was made to reach out to me."

Daler Mehndi also revealed how he was mistreated in jail and abused. The singer went on to share how he did not get any VIP facility in jail and also had to sleep on the floor there. Daler Mehndi was granted bail in September 2022. He spent three months in jail.

READ | 'When time is...': Natasa Stankovic finally breaks silence on Hardik Pandya, Jasmin Walia's dating rumours