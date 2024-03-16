Meet superstar’s brother, who gave 10 consecutive flops, then changed career to feed his family, is now…

This actor, who gave 10 back to back flop films, made a comeback to industry with OTT.

Belonging from the family of stars might give the star kids an easy launch in the industry, however, it doesn't gaurantee them a successful career. One such starkid who starred in several hits in Bollywood, once gave back to back flops and later chnaged career to feed his family.

The actor we are talking about belongs from the family of superstars. He made his comeback with OTT and is now seen in several web series. He is none other than Sanjay Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor is the son of Bollywood producer Surinder Kapoor and cousin of Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut in in 1995 with the movie Prem, opposite Tabu. Although both debutants rendered fairly decent performances, upon release, it bombed at the box office. He then starred in Raja alongside Madhuri Dixit and the film turned out to be a huge success and gained him recogintion.

He went on to star in several films as a lead actor such as Auzaar, Mohabbat. However, apart from the moderately successful Sirf Tum and Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller, he didn't have much success as a lead actor as most of his films failed at the box office. He starred in hits like Julie, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Mission Mangal.

However, there was a time when he gave 10 consecutive flops. His films after Julie like, Sauda The Deal, Anjaane The Unknown, Unns, Luck By Chance, Kitkit + Cricket= Kirkit, Prince, Kahin Hai Mera Pyaar, Shaandaar, Mubarakan and Mumbhaii Gangster, flopped miserably at the box office.

He then changed his career and started to try his luck in production. He opened his own production house to feed his family. In an interview, talking about this phase, Sanjay Kapoor said, "I had films which didn’t work. I went through a lull where I wasn’t getting very interesting offers. I held back and didn’t sign any riff-raff films. I got into production because mujhe bhi apne khaane-peene ke liye kaam karna tha, bachchon aur biwi ko sambhalne ke liye kaam toh sabko karna padta hai (I had to work to earn my bread, take care of my wife and kids).” The best thing he did, Sanjay said, was to ‘not sell (himself) cheap."

He made his comeback with Lust Stories and his performance was much appreciated by the audience. He has now been a part of hit web series like The Last Hour, Bloody Daddy and Fame Game among others, Not only this, he was recently seen in Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas which was critcially aplauded. He is now seen in the recent OTT release, Murder Mubarak, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia among others and is available to watch on Netflix.

