Meet superstar's brother who became star with three back to back hits, one mistake ended his stardom, he now works as...

Meet the actor who became a star with three consecutive hits, however, one mistake made him lose his stardom.

Many actors get stardom early in their careers, however, only a few of them are able to maintain that and grow to be a superstars. One such actor who gave three back-to-back hits, lost his stardom due to one mistake.

The actor we are talking about worked in 16 films only and has now left the industry. In the span of his career, he worked with several stars like Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, and more. He is the cousin of superstar Aamir Khan, Tariq Khan.

Tariq Khan started his career in Bollywood with the movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat which also starred Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman, Vijay Arora, and Neetu Singh. The film turned out to be a massive success commercially and critically. After this, Tariq Khan had back-to-back hits as he starred in Zakhamee starring Sunil Dutt, Asha Parekh, Helen, and Reena Roy. He also starred in Hum Kisise Kum Naheen alongside Rishi Kapoor, which was also directed by his uncle Naasir Hussain.

After giving three hits, Tariq became a superstar. Tariq Khan is the son of Aamir Khan's father, Tahir Hussain's sister and this is how Aamir and Tariq are brothers. It is said that Tariq never wanted to become an actor, but fate made him an actor. He came into acting on his uncle Nassir Hussain's advice.

After giving back-to-back hits, Tariq started feeling that he could make his career by doing romantic films only, which proved to be his biggest mistake. According to media reports, Tariq did not like to do action films, however, at that time the choice of the audience started changing and people started liking massy films more. It is said that Tariq had become a flop hero by the 80s and after a few years he disappeared from the film industry.

Tariq Khan then starred in several films like Pasand Apni Apni, Bismillah Ki Baraat, Shaukeen, Khawaja Ki Diwani, Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, and Aap Se Pyar Hua among others, most of them failed to impress the audience and by the time Aamir Khan entered the industry as a lead hero, his cousin Tariq disappeared from the industry. Now if the reports are to be believed, He is a supervising executive at a well-known shipment company.