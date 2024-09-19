Meet superstar who was accused of slashing co-star's roles, got mother costume designing jobs, never married because..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

“I'm gonna cut…”: Know what Andrew Flintoff said to Yuvraj Singh before his 6 sixes feat

Atishi’s Delhi cabinet: AAP leader to retain four minsters; new face to be included

Centre investigates 26-year-old EY employee's death amid massive outrage

NASA's James Webb unveils black hole starving its host galaxy; see pic

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in unwanted list after poor outing on Day 1

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in unwanted list after poor outing on Day 1

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

8 sleepiest animals in the world

8 sleepiest animals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

10 smallest mammals in the world

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड�़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

Honeymoon Photographer trailer: Asha Negi leads 'classy whodunit' where a honeymoon takes violent turn

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet superstar who was accused of slashing co-star's roles, got mother costume designing jobs, never married because..

Asha Parekh was typecasted as a glamorous heroine in films but a turning point in her career came when she starred in the hit film 'Do Badan' (1966). This film changed her image from being just an enchanting actress to someone who would be able to pull off powerful roles.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 03:33 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet superstar who was accused of slashing co-star's roles, got mother costume designing jobs, never married because..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Asha Parekh, regarded as one of India's finest actresses, was a superstar in the 60s and 70s, having worked with all big directors and actors of her time. Asha Parekh worked in more than 85 films, in a career spanning over four decades. Born in a middle-class family, Asha Parekh was the daughter of a Hindu father and a Muslim mother. Before becoming a superstar in Bollywood, Asha Parekh was a child actor. She started her career as a child artist under the screen name Baby Asha Parekh. Director Bimal Roy cast her in 'Maa' when she was 10 and in 'Baap Beti' when she was 12. 

After working as a child artist, Asha Parekh quit the film world and resumed schooling, however, her passion for cinema never faded. Asha Parekh made her debut as a lead actress in 'Dil Deke Dekho' (1959), opposite Shammi Kapoor, which made her a huge star.

Asha Parekh earned such fame in a short time that she would even ask producers to hire her mother Sudha Parekh to design her costumes for most of the films that she starred in.

Asha Parekh was typecasted as a glamorous heroine in films but a turning point in her career came when she starred in the hit film 'Do Badan' (1966). This film changed her image from being just an enchanting actress to someone who would be able to pull off powerful roles. 

Asha Parekh's quick success and superstardom also brought out enviousness from her female co-stars. Actress and talk show host, Simi Garewal once claimed that Asha Parekh tried to sabotage her role in 'Do Badan'. The latter always denied interfering with Simi Garewal's part in the film which also won her a Filmfare Award as Best Supporting Actress for the film.

Asha Parekh continued her successful run and also earned the title "Jubilee Girl" because of the endless string of box office successes. Over the years, two other actresses, including Aruna Irani, claimed that Asha Parekh cut their roles in films, however, it never managed to deter the actress's fame. 

With increasing age, Asha Parekha's days as a leading lady ended, after which she did some supporting roles in films, and dance shows abroad and also directed TV shows. 

Asha Parekh never got married and does not have any children. She was romantically involved with director Nasir Hussain but since he was already married, Asha Parekh, out of respect for both their families, never married him. 

Asha Parekh now concentrates on her dance academy Kara Bhavan. She will turn 82 this year.

READ | First Hindi film to win top prize at Cannes, was directed by a superstar's brother, never released in India because..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who left medical career for UPSC exam , became IPS with AIR 165 then left job due to...

Meet woman who left medical career for UPSC exam , became IPS with AIR 165 then left job due to...

Mystery explosions in Lebanon: Pagers turn deadly, Hezbollah accuses Israel

Mystery explosions in Lebanon: Pagers turn deadly, Hezbollah accuses Israel

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

Watch: BJP MLA has near escape after falling on to railway track during Vande Bharat flag off

Watch: BJP MLA has near escape after falling on to railway track during Vande Bharat flag off

J-K Assembly Election 2024: 'Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis have given...,' says PM Modi in Srinagar

J-K Assembly Election 2024: 'Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis have given...,' says PM Modi in Srinagar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

This Ajay Devgn flop was inspired from Hollywood classic, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, became hit on TV, earned..

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

India's highest-paid 'TV star' charges Rs 200 crore per season, is richer than even Aamir, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement