Meet superstar who was accused of slashing co-star's roles, got mother costume designing jobs, never married because..

Asha Parekh was typecasted as a glamorous heroine in films but a turning point in her career came when she starred in the hit film 'Do Badan' (1966). This film changed her image from being just an enchanting actress to someone who would be able to pull off powerful roles.

Asha Parekh, regarded as one of India's finest actresses, was a superstar in the 60s and 70s, having worked with all big directors and actors of her time. Asha Parekh worked in more than 85 films, in a career spanning over four decades. Born in a middle-class family, Asha Parekh was the daughter of a Hindu father and a Muslim mother. Before becoming a superstar in Bollywood, Asha Parekh was a child actor. She started her career as a child artist under the screen name Baby Asha Parekh. Director Bimal Roy cast her in 'Maa' when she was 10 and in 'Baap Beti' when she was 12.

After working as a child artist, Asha Parekh quit the film world and resumed schooling, however, her passion for cinema never faded. Asha Parekh made her debut as a lead actress in 'Dil Deke Dekho' (1959), opposite Shammi Kapoor, which made her a huge star.

Asha Parekh earned such fame in a short time that she would even ask producers to hire her mother Sudha Parekh to design her costumes for most of the films that she starred in.

Asha Parekh was typecasted as a glamorous heroine in films but a turning point in her career came when she starred in the hit film 'Do Badan' (1966). This film changed her image from being just an enchanting actress to someone who would be able to pull off powerful roles.

Asha Parekh's quick success and superstardom also brought out enviousness from her female co-stars. Actress and talk show host, Simi Garewal once claimed that Asha Parekh tried to sabotage her role in 'Do Badan'. The latter always denied interfering with Simi Garewal's part in the film which also won her a Filmfare Award as Best Supporting Actress for the film.

Asha Parekh continued her successful run and also earned the title "Jubilee Girl" because of the endless string of box office successes. Over the years, two other actresses, including Aruna Irani, claimed that Asha Parekh cut their roles in films, however, it never managed to deter the actress's fame.

With increasing age, Asha Parekha's days as a leading lady ended, after which she did some supporting roles in films, and dance shows abroad and also directed TV shows.

Asha Parekh never got married and does not have any children. She was romantically involved with director Nasir Hussain but since he was already married, Asha Parekh, out of respect for both their families, never married him.

Asha Parekh now concentrates on her dance academy Kara Bhavan. She will turn 82 this year.

READ | First Hindi film to win top prize at Cannes, was directed by a superstar's brother, never released in India because..