Meet superstar who shot multiple films wearing one jeans, became actor by chance, now has massive net worth of Rs..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now set to..

Meet man, his net worth is Rs 1476960 crore, gained equivalent to Mukesh Ambani’s total worth in a year, he is…

'I have a home to...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on life beyond acting in first interview after marriage with Mathias Boe

Meet man, one of the richest in the world, is India's pharma magnate, his net worth is...

Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, became billionaire, donated over Rs 6900000, he was country’s first…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now set to..

Meet man, his net worth is Rs 1476960 crore, gained equivalent to Mukesh Ambani’s total worth in a year, he is…

'I have a home to...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on life beyond acting in first interview after marriage with Mathias Boe

8 fruits to eat during heatwave for staying hydrated

10 most earthquake prone countries

9 inspirational messages by BTS' Jungkook

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now set to..

Meet superstar who shot multiple films wearing one jeans, became actor by chance, now has massive net worth of Rs..

Juhi Chawla says it’s not good to watch IPL match with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘When KKR is…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet superstar who shot multiple films wearing one jeans, became actor by chance, now has massive net worth of Rs..

Ajay Devgn made his debut and emerged as a superstar with his first film which was released in 1991 - 'Phool Aur Kaante', directed by Kuku Kohli. The story of how he got the chance for this film is also very interesting.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 10:35 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is said that those who try never lose and there is one actor for whom this saying proves to be true. Many actors in Bollywood have struggle stories, having seen many ups and downs in their personal and professional lives. After choosing to be a part of the film world, many actors have gotten films easily, while others and struggled and have even taken a break from it after a series of flop films. However, this 55-year-old actor has never had a break since his debut and has never spent a year in which he did not give a hit.

Today, we will tell you about one such Bollywood superstar whose career started with struggle, but he never looked back. There was a time when he used to shoot many films wearing just a pair of jeans and today, his net worth is over Rs 572 crores. The actor we are talking about is none other than Ajay Devgn. 

Born on April 2, 1969, Ajay Devgn entered the film industry to fulfill his father's dreams. Ajay Devgn is one of those actors, whom the world knows not for his appearance but for his acting. 

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, was a stunt choreographer and action-film director and his mother, Veena, is a film producer. 

Ajay Devgn made his debut and emerged as a superstar with his first film which was released in 1991 - 'Phool Aur Kaante', directed by Kuku Kohli. The story of how he got the chance for this film is also very interesting.

Kuku Kohli, the director of 'Phool Aur Kaante', was a friend of Veeru Devgan and came to meet him one day. He was speaking to his friend about the problems he was facing in casting when his eyes fell on a picture hanging on the wall. Looking at it, Kuku Kohli said, "I have found a hero, now this boy will become the hero of my film." Earlier, Akshay Kumar was in the process of being finalised for this film but Kuku Kohli himself called the superstar and refused him the role.

During an appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Ajay Devgn also revealed why he used to shoot many films wearing just a pair of jeans.

Ajay was quoted as saying, "In the 90s, Akshay and I used to do 10 films in a year. Being Punjabi, we used to eat desi food and our stamina was also quite good." Ajay Devgn further added that to avoid wasting much time during the shooting, he used to go to different shoots wearing the same jeans and only changing his shirt. 

Ajay Devgn, who has been a part of the film industry for more than 30 years and has done over 100 films, is now a superstar with every big director lining up to work with him. Ajay Devgn, who used to charge mere lakhs for appearing in films, now reportedly charges Rs 60 crore per film. Ajay Devgn's whopping net worth is estimated to be over Rs 572 crore. Ajay Devgn was the first Bollywood personality to own a private jet. 

In October 2015, Ajay Devgn established a visual effects company, NY VFXWAALA, after his children. It has been involved with many superhit Bollywood films. In 2018, he also launched a multiplex business under the brand name of NY Cinemas with an investment of Rs 600 crore. It is eyeing 250 screens in the next few years.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man discovers his grandparents bought SBI shares in 1994 for Rs 500, now worth Rs…

American healthcare academy extends helping hand: Free training programs, volunteering initiatives for community health

Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Not Crew, Article 370, Kerala Story, Queen, Mary Kom, this is the highest-opening woman-led Indian film, had a star kid

Made in Rs 10 crore, this film earned Rs 106 crore, was rejected by 10 stars, became highest-grossing Indian movie in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement