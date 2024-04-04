Meet superstar who shot multiple films wearing one jeans, became actor by chance, now has massive net worth of Rs..

It is said that those who try never lose and there is one actor for whom this saying proves to be true. Many actors in Bollywood have struggle stories, having seen many ups and downs in their personal and professional lives. After choosing to be a part of the film world, many actors have gotten films easily, while others and struggled and have even taken a break from it after a series of flop films. However, this 55-year-old actor has never had a break since his debut and has never spent a year in which he did not give a hit.

Today, we will tell you about one such Bollywood superstar whose career started with struggle, but he never looked back. There was a time when he used to shoot many films wearing just a pair of jeans and today, his net worth is over Rs 572 crores. The actor we are talking about is none other than Ajay Devgn.

Born on April 2, 1969, Ajay Devgn entered the film industry to fulfill his father's dreams. Ajay Devgn is one of those actors, whom the world knows not for his appearance but for his acting.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, was a stunt choreographer and action-film director and his mother, Veena, is a film producer.

Ajay Devgn made his debut and emerged as a superstar with his first film which was released in 1991 - 'Phool Aur Kaante', directed by Kuku Kohli. The story of how he got the chance for this film is also very interesting.

Kuku Kohli, the director of 'Phool Aur Kaante', was a friend of Veeru Devgan and came to meet him one day. He was speaking to his friend about the problems he was facing in casting when his eyes fell on a picture hanging on the wall. Looking at it, Kuku Kohli said, "I have found a hero, now this boy will become the hero of my film." Earlier, Akshay Kumar was in the process of being finalised for this film but Kuku Kohli himself called the superstar and refused him the role.

During an appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Ajay Devgn also revealed why he used to shoot many films wearing just a pair of jeans.

Ajay was quoted as saying, "In the 90s, Akshay and I used to do 10 films in a year. Being Punjabi, we used to eat desi food and our stamina was also quite good." Ajay Devgn further added that to avoid wasting much time during the shooting, he used to go to different shoots wearing the same jeans and only changing his shirt.

Ajay Devgn, who has been a part of the film industry for more than 30 years and has done over 100 films, is now a superstar with every big director lining up to work with him. Ajay Devgn, who used to charge mere lakhs for appearing in films, now reportedly charges Rs 60 crore per film. Ajay Devgn's whopping net worth is estimated to be over Rs 572 crore. Ajay Devgn was the first Bollywood personality to own a private jet.

In October 2015, Ajay Devgn established a visual effects company, NY VFXWAALA, after his children. It has been involved with many superhit Bollywood films. In 2018, he also launched a multiplex business under the brand name of NY Cinemas with an investment of Rs 600 crore. It is eyeing 250 screens in the next few years.