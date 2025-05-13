Though Meena Kumari is one of the most successful and finest actresses in Bollywood, she had a rather tragic personal life. She married director Kamal Amrohi and after their divorce, she became an alcoholic. Meena died at just the age of 38 due to liver cirrhosis because of her alcoholism.

Mahjabeen Bano was born on August 1, 1933 to her parents Ali Bux and Iqbal Begum. Her father was heavily disappointed with her birth as he wanted a son and didn't even have money to pay for her delivery, so Ali left her at an orphanage. But after a few hours, he had a change of heart and brought Mahjabeen back to their home. Since her family was facing financial struggles, she started working as a child artiste when she was just four years old. Mahjabeen collaborated with the filmmaker Vijay Bhatt in his productions Leather Face, Adhuri Kahani, and Pooja. When their film Ek Hi Bhool released in 1940, Vijay rechristenend Mahjabeen as Baby Meena. She was finally cast under the name Meena Kumari in the 1946 film Bachchon Ka Khel, her first film as a leading actress.

Having worked in multiple superhits such as Baiju Bawra, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Parineeta, Do Bigha Zamin, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, and Phool Aur Patthar among others, Meena Kumari became one of the most successful actresses in the next two decades. Also a poet, a playback singer and a costume designer, she is considered among the finest and greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema. Known as the Tragedy Queen, Meena Kumari starred in over 90 films in her acting career, that spanned over three decades.

However, the superstar actress's personal life was exactly opposite to her professional life. The 18-year-old Meena Kumari married the 34-year-old acclaimed filmmaker Kamal Amrohi in 1952. Kamal was previously married to Bilkis Bano and Mehmoodi. Soon, differences arose between the couple leading to physical fights and domestic abuse. The two separated from each other in 1964, after which Kumari became an alcoholic. Kumari's name was then linked to Dharmendra, who was beginning his career in the film industry then. It is also said that the actress put a condition to several filmmakers to cast him in their films and thus, was responsible for Dharmendra's early rise in Bollywood.

Due to her alcoholism, Meena was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver in 1968. As her treatment began in London and Switzerland, her finances began declining. Two years after their marriage, Meena and Kamal had planned making Pakeezah in 1954, but the film kept getting postponed due to their tumultous relationship. Finally, in 1969, Kamal Amrohi revived the film with Meena Kumari, Ashok Kumar, and Raaj Kumar. The musical romantic drama Pakeezah was released on February 4, 1972, and became the biggest blockbuster in Hindi cinema at that time. Just few weeks after the film's release, Meena Kumari died on March 31, 1972, due to her illness when she was just 38.

READ | Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was first choice for this film that saved Amitabh Bachchan's career, it's not Zanjeer, Anand, Sholay, Deewaar