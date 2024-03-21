Twitter
Meet supermodel-turned-actor, heartthrob came out as gay on national TV, wife left him, was paralysed, did B-grade films

This actor was once a heartthrob, the first to win Mr India, before an accident left him in a wheelchair, ruining his career and ending his marriage.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 08:29 PM IST

Deepak Parashar with the Mr India title in 1976
When it comes to the term heartthrob, there have been few actors in the Hindi film industry who have been honoured with this tag. Whether it is Dilip Kumar or Hrithik Roshan, most actors who have been the centre of female fans’ attentions have been all successful. Barring a few that is. This is the story of one such exception, an actor who started on a promising note before losing it all.

The heartthrob who was the first Mr India

Deepak Parashar rose to fame in 1976 when he won the first ever Mr India (called Indian Prince then) pageant. As a famous model, he was the toast of the modelling world, most famously modelling for Vimal Suits in the 1970s. In 1980, he made his Bollywood debut with the hit Insaaf Ka Tarazu, following it up with the even bigger success Nikaah in 1982. While both the films were great successes, Raj Babbar – Parashar’s co-star in both – walked away with the plaudits. Yet, Parashar continued to get roles, but over time, his roles were relegated to supporting ones.

Deepak Parashar’s health issues and failed marriage

In 1985, Parashar married Sarita and the two had a daughter. In 1987, Deepak met an accident in Dubai when a boat he was in capsized. The actor spent a considerable time in the hospital and was confined to the wheelchair for a considerable time after that. This not only put his fledgling career on pause but also put a strain on his marriage. His wife left him in 1987, taking their daughter with them. Deepak was nursed back to health by his parents.

Deepak Parashar’s recovery and subsequent career

In the 1990s as Deepak returned to acting, he found roles largely in B-grade films before he turned to TV with soap operas like Swabhimaan and Kanoon. In 2000, after a decade in B-grade films, he made a comeback to mainstream commercial films with Champion, and also continued to work on TV in hit shows like Kahiin To Hoga and Chandramukhi. In 2006, he appeared on season 1 of the reality show Bigg Boss, where he claimed he was gay. His shocking revelation on national television made headlines for days. Deepak recently made another comeback appearing in the SonyLIV show Raisighani vs Raisinghani.

