In showbiz, spouses or partners of a star are recognised by their stardom. However, today we will discuss a husband, who successfully stepped out from the shadow of his star wife, and created his own image. This man is not from the industry, but his appearance on Bigg Boss made him a household name. He's a multimillionaire, influential businessman, and now he's also a TV star itself.

Meet Vicky Jain: The super-rich businessman who became a sensation after marrying Ankita Lokhande

Vicky Jain is a businessman, who hailed from Bilaspur. He came into the news after dating and then marrying the Pavitra Rishta actress. Before Vicky, Ankita was dating the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

When did Vicky and Ankita meet?

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Ankita said that she met Vicky in 2012-2013 at a club. She further added that they had gone for the India-Pakistan match, and then they became good friends.

When Vicky met Ankita, they both were dating someone else. However, they were in the same group of people, and thus they came closer. It wasn’t love at first sight for her, but Vicky has always been a very decent and humble man to Ankita. Ankita said, "My first impression was that he is a flamboyant man but takes care of his friends and family."

Vicky Jain's early background

Vicky completed his education in Economics from Savitribhai Phule University and holds an MBA degree from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS). Soon after studies, he joined his family business.

Vicky Jain's businesses

As per the reports, Vicky became Managing Director (MD) of, Mahavir Coal Washeries Private Limited. Soon he became the owner of Mahavir Industries. Jain is currently managing businesses in the sector of coal, diamond, powerplant and real estate in Bilaspur. Vicky also co-owns of the Mumbai Tigers, a Box Cricket League (BCL) team.

The net worth of Vicky Jain

As per the reports, Vicky Jain's net worth is Rs 150 crores. Vicky also owns a fleet of expensive cars, including a Land Cruiser and a Mercedes-Benz. Even Ankita also owns a Jaguar XF and a Porsche 718. Reportedly, Vicky possesses a gold iPhone.

Vicky Jain became a TV star after...

Vicky Jain first appeared with Ankita in Smart Jodi, and they won the season. Later, he gained to stardom after she appeared with Ankita in Bigg Boss 17. Currently, he is seen in Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment.