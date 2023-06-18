Meet Sunny Deol's lesser-known wife Pooja Deol, who is as glamorous as a Bollywood actress, she is from....

Meet Sunny Deol's lesser-known wife Pooja Deol, who is as glamorous as a Bollywood actress

Gadar star Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is set to tie the knot today (June 18) and wedding celebrations are already going on in full swing with the whole Deol family enjoying the big occasion. Besides the bride and groom, one person which grabbed everyone’s attention is Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol.

Sunny Deol was spotted with his wife Pooja after many years and the photos of Pooja Deol have now gone viral on the internet. According to reports, Karan Deol is very close to his mother Pooja Deol and the two share a very strong bond.

According to reports, Sunny Deol got married to Pooja in 1984 in London. The marriage was a secret affair and people came to know about it when their wedding photos were leaked in a magazine. Pooja Deol is a writer by profession and prefers to stay away from the limelight like other daughters-in-law of the Deol family.

Pooja Deol continued to live in London even after the wedding and in 1990, Pooja and Sunny Deol were blessed with their first child, Karan Deol.

Besides Karan Deol, Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol habve another son named Rajvir Singh Deol. Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with the movie ’Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ while Rajvir is yet to make his entry in Bollywood.

Pooja Deol’s father was from India and her mother was from the United Kingdom. Pooja Deol was born on September 21, 1957, in the United Kingdom and is a British national, according to reports.