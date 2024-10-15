But as soon as the 90s approached, Sujata Mehta's stardom faded. She transitioned from lead roles to supporting roles. She played the role of Ajay Devgn’s mother in the 1995 film Hulchul. She also grabbed headlines and unwanted attention for her personal life.

Every fan of Bollywood movies has surely heard about veteran Bollywood star Sujata Mehta, who worked with some of the biggest superstars in her career, including Rajinikanth, Rishi Kapoor, and Sunny Deol. The actress, who had taken a break from the world of glitz and glamour, is slowly making her way back into the industry. Sujata Mehta was quite an active presence in the film and TV industry till 2005. After this, she took a 13-year break. She was last seen in the 2021 TV mini-series Bhoot Hoon Main.

For those who are unaware, Sujata Mehta was a superstar in the late 1980s and worked with some of the biggest stars. However, as the 90s approached, her fortunes declined, and her movies began to struggle at the box office. Born in Navsari in 1959, Sujata Mehta made her Bollywood debut in 1987 with Pratighaat. The very next year, she played the leading role in Yateem opposite Sunny Deol. The success of Yateem made Sujata Mehta a superstar. In the following years, the actress went on to work with Jeetendra in Kanwarlal, Mithun Chakraborty in Gunahon Ka Devta, Rajinikanth in Tyagi, and Rishi Kapoor in Dhartiputra.

But as soon as the 90s approached, Sujata Mehta's stardom faded. She transitioned from lead roles to supporting roles. She played the role of Ajay Devgn’s mother in the 1995 film Hulchul. She also grabbed headlines and unwanted attention for her personal life.

Although she never married, Sujata Mehta has been in a live-in relationship with a partner for 35 years. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sujata Mehta revealed that she has been in a 35-year live-in relationship with a theater director-producer who had been married. While he divorced his first wife some time back, Sujata Mehta still chose not to marry him as she did not want to change her religion for marriage. She chose to spend her life cherishing their enduring partnership.

