Meet Sunny Deol, Rajinikanth's heroine, in live-in relationship with married man for 35 years, refused to convert, now..

This actress once acted opposite superstars Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol, and Rishi Kapoor, but her personal life earned her more headlines than her career

In the late-1980s, for a brief moment, actress Sujata Mehta had her golden run at the silver screen. From 1987 to sometime in the early 90s, the starlet appeared in a number of prominent films, often opposite the top stars of the day. However, her career never quite took off. Even as she continues to work in TV shows three decades later, it’s her personal life that has grabbed headlines of late.

Who is Sujata Mehta?

Born in 1959 in Navsari, Sujata graduated in psychology before she entered films in the mid-80s. Having been a theatre actor since the age of 13, acting came quite naturally to her. Her first few roles were minor ones in TV series Khandaan and the telefilms Ek Kahani. She made her Bollywood debut with Pratighaat in 1987. In 1988, she shot to fame as the female lead of the Sunny Deol-starrer Yateem and went on to work with Jeetendra in Kanwarlal, Mithun Chakraborty in Gunaahon Ka Devta, Rajinikanth in Tyagi, and Rishi Kapoor in Dhartiputra. By the mid-90s, she moved to character roles starting with playing Ajay Devgn’s mother in the 1995 release Hulchul.

Sujata Mehta’s personal life

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress opened up about why she never married. Sujata said that she has been in a live-in relationship with a theatre director-producer for 35 years. The actress said that the man had been married but added that his marriage had been ‘for show’ all these years. The actress said that she did not want to convert her religion to marry him, even after he formally divorced his wife a few years ago.

Sujata Mehta’s later acting career

Sujata continued to do supporting roles in films and TV series till 2005 when she took a break from acting, only to return 13 years later with small roles in films like films such Dhaad and Chitkar. The actress was last seen in a TV mini series titled Bhoot Hoon Main, released back in 2021.

