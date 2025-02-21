Urvashi Rautela is also always in the news for her rumoured relationship with star India cricketer Rishabh Pant. Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been linked to each other several times.

Every year, hundreds of potential actors and actresses enter the film industry, hoping to succeed. While only a handful of people manage to make an impact, others fail to establish themselves. Today, we will tell you about a Bollywood actress, a former beauty queen, who has been a part of the film industry for over 10 years. But, despite her long career, this actress has failed to register a single hit film at the box office. We are talking about none other than Urvashi Rautela, who made her debut with Sunny Deol and also worked with many other superstars, including Hrithik Roshan.

Urvashi Rautela won many beauty contests before entering the film industry. She is popular in India and abroad, however, her career in Bollywood has not been special. Now, she is seen only doing item numbers on the big screen.

But, despite this, her popularity knows no bounds. Urvashi Rautela who reportedly charges Rs 1 crore per minute for her performances, charged Rs 3 crore for her 3-minute performance in her latest film Daaku Maharaaj opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna, as per a report by ET Now.

Urvashi Rautela also has an estimated net worth of Rs 236 crore, and an Instagram following of a staggering 73 million people.

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela made her debut in 2013 with the film Singh Saab the Great opposite Sunny Deol. The actress was only 19 years old at the time. Singh Saab the Great was a super flop at the box office.

After this, Urvashi Rautela's career never took off. She worked in many films, but not a single movie was successful at the box office.

Apart from her professional life, Urvashi Rautela is also always in the news for her rumoured relationship with star India cricketer Rishabh Pant. Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been linked to each other several times. While Pant has mostly maintained silence on the issue, Urvashi continues to reference the cricketer in her social media posts.