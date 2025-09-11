Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute

Here's everything you need to know about Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani. Nandita is a famous fashion designer and has dated three Bollywood actors - Dino Morea, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vidyut Jammwal. She has also styled Virat Kohli and is close friends with Karan Johar.

Sunjay Kapur, the billionaire industrialist passed away on June 12 in London at the age of 53 years. He has left behind his property worth over Rs 30,000 crore, which has triggered a fierce inheritance battle among his surviving family members. Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Kapur, his children from his second wife Karisma Kapoor, have filed a lawsuit against Sunjay's third wife Priya Sachdev. They have accused her of forging his will and are seeking a share in their father's assets. On the other hand, Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur has also challenged his will. In this legal batte, Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani is choosing to maintain her silence.

Who is Nandita Mahtani?

Nandita Mahtani is a famous fashion designer, who married Sunjay Kapur in 1996. The couple divorced each other after four years in 2000. She has styled multiple high-profile personalities, including Virat Kohli, Katrina Kaif, and Gauri Khan. After his divorce with Sunjay, she was involved in a relationship with Dino Morea. After she broke up with the Raaz actor, Nandita was rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor before his relationships with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

In 2021, Nandita announced her engagement with Vidyut Jammwal as the couple posed together in front of Taj Mahal. It was even reported in 2022 that they are set to get married in London, but their relationship ended soon after due to unknown reasons. Last year, the fashion designer grabbed headlines when Karan Johar walked the ramp as a showstopper at her fashion show that celebrated her 20 years in the fashion industry. Nandita and Karan are often seen attending Bollywood events together.

Why is Nandita Mahtani not involved in Sunjay Kapur's property dispute?

Sunjay Kapur and Nandita Mahtani shared no children together and this is widely believed to be the reason why she isn't involved in this fierce legal battle. The late industrialist shared two children with Karisma - Samaira and Kiaan, who are now 20 and 14. He had one son with Priya - Azarius, who is 6 years old. Sunjay also acted as the stepfather of 18-year-old Safira Chatwal, Priya's daughter from her first marriage with famous actor and hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

