Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns comedian to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai in his Netflix show or else...

'Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is...', says Trump's envoy pick Sergio Gor

Narayana Murthy's Infosys announces its largest-ever share buyback program worth Rs...; check details inside

DNA TV Show: Why factions emerged among Gen Z protesters in Nepal

'We know India are confident but...': Pakistan coach Mike Hesson issues bold statement ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

Where are Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur’s kids Samaira, Kiaan now and how old are they

Mirai movie review: After Hanu-Man, Tejja Sajja brings another visually rich entertainer for all-ages, Adipurush makers should learn how to respect itihasa

Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute

Nepal Unrest: 13 inmates escape Nepal jail, held at Indian border

Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Crazy and brave: Ludhiana woman escapes robbery by hanging from moving autorickshaw on Phillaur-Ludhiana highway

'Crazy and brave: Ludhiana woman escapes robbery by hanging from moving autorick

Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns comedian to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai in his Netflix show or else...

Kapil Sharma in trouble? MNS warns him to not call Mumbai as Bombay and Bambai

'Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is...', says Trump's envoy pick Sergio Gor

'Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is...', says Trump's envoy pick Sergio

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute

Here's everything you need to know about Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani. Nandita is a famous fashion designer and has dated three Bollywood actors - Dino Morea, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vidyut Jammwal. She has also styled Virat Kohli and is close friends with Karan Johar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 10:01 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute
Sunjay Kapur and Nandita Mahtani
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sunjay Kapur, the billionaire industrialist passed away on June 12 in London at the age of 53 years. He has left behind his property worth over Rs 30,000 crore, which has triggered a fierce inheritance battle among his surviving family members. Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Kapur, his children from his second wife Karisma Kapoor, have filed a lawsuit against Sunjay's third wife Priya Sachdev. They have accused her of forging his will and are seeking a share in their father's assets. On the other hand, Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur has also challenged his will. In this legal batte, Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani is choosing to maintain her silence.

Who is Nandita Mahtani?

Nandita Mahtani is a famous fashion designer, who married Sunjay Kapur in 1996. The couple divorced each other after four years in 2000. She has styled multiple high-profile personalities, including Virat Kohli, Katrina Kaif, and Gauri Khan. After his divorce with Sunjay, she was involved in a relationship with Dino Morea. After she broke up with the Raaz actor, Nandita was rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor before his relationships with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. 

In 2021, Nandita announced her engagement with Vidyut Jammwal as the couple posed together in front of Taj Mahal. It was even reported in 2022 that they are set to get married in London, but their relationship ended soon after due to unknown reasons. Last year, the fashion designer grabbed headlines when Karan Johar walked the ramp as a showstopper at her fashion show that celebrated her 20 years in the fashion industry. Nandita and Karan are often seen attending Bollywood events together.

Why is Nandita Mahtani not involved in Sunjay Kapur's property dispute?

Sunjay Kapur and Nandita Mahtani shared no children together and this is widely believed to be the reason why she isn't involved in this fierce legal battle. The late industrialist shared two children with Karisma - Samaira and Kiaan, who are now 20 and 14. He had one son with Priya - Azarius, who is 6 years old. Sunjay also acted as the stepfather of 18-year-old Safira Chatwal, Priya's daughter from her first marriage with famous actor and hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

READ | Meet actor, who sang in trains, his father beat him with chappals, Karan Johar rejected him, now set to enter Rs 1200 crore cinematic universe

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting
'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting
Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas
Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas
71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date; Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey expected to attend
71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date
Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train, reaches top speed of...
Namo Bharat beats Vande Bharat, Gatimaan Express to become India's fastest train
Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor, know why she isn't involved in over Rs 30000 crore property dispute
Meet Sunjay Kapur's first wife Nandita Mahtani, once dated Ranbir Kapoor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE