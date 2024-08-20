Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This cricketer breaks Yuvraj Singh's record, scores these many runs in an over

"Move is politically motivated," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on facing sanction for prosecution

Bharat Bandh: Who called nationwide protest on August 21? All you need to know about shutdown tomorrow

Thane sexual abuse case: School principal among 3 suspended; parents stage rail blockade

Meet Sunil Kumar, villain of Stree 2, Sarkata terrorising Rajkummar, Shraddha; taller than The Great Khali, works as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This cricketer breaks Yuvraj Singh's record, scores these many runs in an over

This cricketer breaks Yuvraj Singh's record, scores these many runs in an over

"Move is politically motivated," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on facing sanction for prosecution

"Move is politically motivated," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on facing sanction for prosecution

Meet Sunil Kumar, villain of Stree 2, Sarkata terrorising Rajkummar, Shraddha; taller than The Great Khali, works as...

Meet Sunil Kumar, villain of Stree 2, Sarkata terrorising Rajkummar, Shraddha; taller than The Great Khali, works as...

9 celebs who have their own islands

9 celebs who have their own islands

MPox: 7 ways to prevent yourself from monkeypox

MPox: 7 ways to prevent yourself from monkeypox

Surprising benefits of cinnamon tea

Surprising benefits of cinnamon tea

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet Sunil Kumar, villain of Stree 2, Sarkata terrorising Rajkummar, Shraddha; taller than The Great Khali, works as...

Meet Sunil Kumar, villain of Stree 2, Sarkata terrorising Rajkummar, Shraddha; taller than The Great Khali, works as...

Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

This star was once deprived of food, clothes, slept on railway stations; later charged more than Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna

This star was once deprived of food, clothes, slept on railway stations; later charged more than Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Sunil Kumar, villain of Stree 2, Sarkata terrorising Rajkummar, Shraddha; taller than The Great Khali, works as...

Here's all you need to know about the actor who played Sarkata in Stree 2

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 01:02 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet Sunil Kumar, villain of Stree 2, Sarkata terrorising Rajkummar, Shraddha; taller than The Great Khali, works as...
Rajkummar Rao and Sunil Kumar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As much as the audience is praising Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's performance in the horror-comedy Stree 2, the cine-goers are also going gaga over the 'perfect villain' aka Sarkata in the movie. However, do you know about the actor who played Sarkata? 

Well, the filmmaker of the horror-comedy Stree 2, has finally spilled the beans about the actor who gives a tough fight to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the film. He is none other than Sunil Kumar. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Jatt (@sunnyjatt_019)

Who is Sunil Kumar? 

Hailing from Jammu, Sunil Kumar, also known as The Great Khali of Jammu, plays the main antagonist in Stree 2. He is known as ‘The Great Khali of Jammu’ though, interestingly, he’s taller than Khali. While The Great Khali is 7 feet 3 inches tall, Sunil Kumar’s height is 7 feet 6 inches. He is a professional wrestler and was a part of the WWE Tryout in 2019. His ring name is ‘The Great Angaar’ and he wishes to represent India in WWE.

According to Bollywood Hungama, he serves as a constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Having played handball and volleyball, Kumar secured his job under the sports quota. He is a gym lover and owns a Jeep. Stree 2's filmmaker Amar Kaushik opened up on choosing Sunil Kumar for the role of Sarkata and told Bollywood Hungama, "The casting team found him. We wanted a man with such height, and he fit the bill. We used his body shots while the face of Sarkata was CGI-generated." 

The horor-comedy Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor as Stree's daughter, Rajkummar Rao as 'Chanderi ka rakshak', along with Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana in key roles. The film revolves around how Chanderi is haunted by a new villain who abducts the women of the town, thus marking the return of Stree to defeat him. The film is having its dream run at the box office. It has already surpassed Fighter's domestic earnings in just 5 days and is now eyeing to surpass Kalki 2898 AD's domestic collection 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Net profit of Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, jumps to Rs 10279 crore in just...

Net profit of Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, jumps to Rs 10279 crore in just...

US: Indian-origin family members dead in Texas due to…

US: Indian-origin family members dead in Texas due to…

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy lauds this work done during Emergency, calls it important for development of India

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy lauds this work done during Emergency, calls it important for development of India

Abhishek Bachchan avoids wishing Aishwarya Rai for Ponniyin Selvan's big win at National Awards after calling film...

Abhishek Bachchan avoids wishing Aishwarya Rai for Ponniyin Selvan's big win at National Awards after calling film...

Meet man who was once a barber, now owns Rolls Royce Ghost, Mercedes Maybach and luxurious cars, his net worth is...

Meet man who was once a barber, now owns Rolls Royce Ghost, Mercedes Maybach and luxurious cars, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

Most watched Indian film sold 25 crore tickets, bigger than Baahubali, Dangal, Kalki, KGF, Jawan, RRR; still called flop

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Indian actor with most expensive home worth Rs 800 cr, bigger than Shah Rukh's Mannat, Amitabh's Jalsa, Salman's Galaxy

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement