Meet Sunil Kumar, villain of Stree 2, Sarkata terrorising Rajkummar, Shraddha; taller than The Great Khali, works as...

Here's all you need to know about the actor who played Sarkata in Stree 2

As much as the audience is praising Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's performance in the horror-comedy Stree 2, the cine-goers are also going gaga over the 'perfect villain' aka Sarkata in the movie. However, do you know about the actor who played Sarkata?

Well, the filmmaker of the horror-comedy Stree 2, has finally spilled the beans about the actor who gives a tough fight to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the film. He is none other than Sunil Kumar.

Who is Sunil Kumar?

Hailing from Jammu, Sunil Kumar, also known as The Great Khali of Jammu, plays the main antagonist in Stree 2. He is known as ‘The Great Khali of Jammu’ though, interestingly, he’s taller than Khali. While The Great Khali is 7 feet 3 inches tall, Sunil Kumar’s height is 7 feet 6 inches. He is a professional wrestler and was a part of the WWE Tryout in 2019. His ring name is ‘The Great Angaar’ and he wishes to represent India in WWE.

According to Bollywood Hungama, he serves as a constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Having played handball and volleyball, Kumar secured his job under the sports quota. He is a gym lover and owns a Jeep. Stree 2's filmmaker Amar Kaushik opened up on choosing Sunil Kumar for the role of Sarkata and told Bollywood Hungama, "The casting team found him. We wanted a man with such height, and he fit the bill. We used his body shots while the face of Sarkata was CGI-generated."

The horor-comedy Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor as Stree's daughter, Rajkummar Rao as 'Chanderi ka rakshak', along with Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana in key roles. The film revolves around how Chanderi is haunted by a new villain who abducts the women of the town, thus marking the return of Stree to defeat him. The film is having its dream run at the box office. It has already surpassed Fighter's domestic earnings in just 5 days and is now eyeing to surpass Kalki 2898 AD's domestic collection