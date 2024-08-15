Twitter
Delhi-NCR news: Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

Meet filmmaker who failed as actor, directed seven back-to-back blockbusters, later gave flops with Anil, Salman, now...

This filmmaker is known for making guest appearances in his own movies, and he was also known as The Showman of Bollywood.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet filmmaker who failed as actor, directed seven back-to-back blockbusters, later gave flops with Anil, Salman, now...
Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim with the director who was called The Showman of Bollywood
    In the Indian film industry, there are filmmakers who come with a guarantee of success. When their movies are announced, the audience is assured that will be enjoying an entertaining rollercoaster ride. 

    Before Rajkumar Hirani, S Shankar, and SS Rajamouli, there was a filmmaker who had delivered back-to-back blockbusters. He has helmed some of the biggest multi-starrers and has a record of bringing two superstars after 32 years. He's none other than Subhash Ghai. 

    Meet Subhash Ghai: The director who started his career as an actor 

    After graduating from FTII, Pune, Ghai made his on-screen appreciation, a minor role with Rajesh Khanna's Aradhana. He was further did lead roles in Umang and Gumraah. However, both films flopped, and Ghai moved to film direction. 

    Subhash Ghai's glorious career as director 

    Subhash made his directorial debut with Shatrughan Sinha's Kaalicharan. The film was a blockbuster, and it gave a perfect start to his career. Later, Subhash directed several successful masala entertainers including Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khal Nayak, Pardes, and Taal. In 1982, Ghai also started his production, Mukta Arts, and produced his directorials from the 80s. Ghai brought Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar after 32 years with Saudagar. 

    The downfall of Subhash Ghai

    In 2000, the director Ghai took a backseat, and he was much involved in producing films. A few of his successful productions include Aitraaz, Iqbal, and Apna Sapna Money Money. As a director, Ghai made some commercial disasters in 2000, including Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor's Yaadein, Vivek Oberoi's Kisna, Anil Kapoor's Black and White, and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Yuvuraaj. 

    Subhash made his directorial comeback with Kartik Aaryan's Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, but the movie was a critical and commercial failure. On the work front his last work was the film 36 Farmhouse. Ghai written and produced this film. It was premiered directly on OTT, on ZEE5.

    Read: This blockbuster was inspired by Sholay, had 4 superstars, director chose newcomer over Amrish Puri, it earned...

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
