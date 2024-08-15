Meet filmmaker who failed as actor, directed seven back-to-back blockbusters, later gave flops with Anil, Salman, now...

This filmmaker is known for making guest appearances in his own movies, and he was also known as The Showman of Bollywood.

Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim with the director who was called The Showman of Bollywood

In the Indian film industry, there are filmmakers who come with a guarantee of success. When their movies are announced, the audience is assured that will be enjoying an entertaining rollercoaster ride.

Before Rajkumar Hirani, S Shankar, and SS Rajamouli, there was a filmmaker who had delivered back-to-back blockbusters. He has helmed some of the biggest multi-starrers and has a record of bringing two superstars after 32 years. He's none other than Subhash Ghai.

Meet Subhash Ghai: The director who started his career as an actor

After graduating from FTII, Pune, Ghai made his on-screen appreciation, a minor role with Rajesh Khanna's Aradhana. He was further did lead roles in Umang and Gumraah. However, both films flopped, and Ghai moved to film direction.

Subhash Ghai's glorious career as director

Subhash made his directorial debut with Shatrughan Sinha's Kaalicharan. The film was a blockbuster, and it gave a perfect start to his career. Later, Subhash directed several successful masala entertainers including Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khal Nayak, Pardes, and Taal. In 1982, Ghai also started his production, Mukta Arts, and produced his directorials from the 80s. Ghai brought Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar after 32 years with Saudagar.

The downfall of Subhash Ghai

In 2000, the director Ghai took a backseat, and he was much involved in producing films. A few of his successful productions include Aitraaz, Iqbal, and Apna Sapna Money Money. As a director, Ghai made some commercial disasters in 2000, including Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor's Yaadein, Vivek Oberoi's Kisna, Anil Kapoor's Black and White, and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Yuvuraaj.

Subhash made his directorial comeback with Kartik Aaryan's Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, but the movie was a critical and commercial failure. On the work front his last work was the film 36 Farmhouse. Ghai written and produced this film. It was premiered directly on OTT, on ZEE5.

