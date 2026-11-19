Subhaan Nadiadwala will make his big-screen debut opposite fellow newcomer Airah Roy, Rohit Roy's daughter, in Shashank Khaitan's romantic revenge drama, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin. The film will release in theatres on July 9, 2027.

Subhaan Nadiadwala, son of Bollywood filmmaker-producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Nadiadwala, is gearing up to make his acting debut, marking his entry into the film industry as the next generation of the prominent Nadiadwala family. While his father has produced several of Hindi cinema's biggest entertainers over the years, Subhaan is now ready to step out of his shadow and establish an identity of his own in front of the camera.

Subhaan will make his big-screen debut opposite fellow newcomer Airah, Rohit Roy's daughter, in Shashank Khaitan's upcoming romantic revenge drama, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin. Known for introducing fresh talent and creating popular on-screen pairings, Khaitan has previously brought together Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak. With Subhaan and Airah, the filmmaker is now looking to introduce another fresh pairing to Bollywood.

Adding to the excitement around his debut, Salman Khan has extended his wishes to the young actor. The superstar shared the film's first look and congratulated Subhaan on embarking on his acting journey. He also offered him a piece of advice, urging him to stay grounded and take life as it comes, saying, "Na udo na depressed ho." Salman's encouraging words have added to the anticipation surrounding the newcomer's Bollywood debut.

While the makers have kept details about Subhaan's character and the film's storyline under wraps, its title hints at an intense tale of love, passion and revenge. Produced by Amit Chandrra, Nalini Datta Khaitaan, Karishma Thakker and Shashank Khaitan, the film marks the first project under the newly launched 214 Entertainment banner. Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 9, 2027.

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