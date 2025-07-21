Meet star writer-actor who grew up in red-light area, was a construction worker, later did over 300 films, carved career of Amitabh Bachchan, he is...

Kader Khan had once decided to quit school and work in a mill to support his family, but his mother encouraged him to complete his education, and later he became a professor in civil engineering.

When we talk about Bollywood's popular writers, Salim-Javed instantly pop into our minds. However, apart from this talented duo, there was another talented mind who wrote dialogues for several blockbusters of the 1970s and 1980s. In an old interview, Amitabh Bachchan admitted that this popular writer-actor has given him an identity in Bollywood. Hailing from the lower middle class, this talented gem of Bollywood was born and brought up in the red light area of Mumbai, Kamathipura, but with his hard work and dedication, he went on to become one of the most proficient writers and actors. He's none other than Kader Khan.

Kader Khan's background

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 22, 1937, Kader Khan had three brothers, Shams ur Rehman, Fazal Rehman and Habib ur Rehman. Later, Khan and his family moved from Kabul and were migrated to the Kamathipura neighbourhood of Mumbai. Khan used to stay in a slum with his family. His friends, along with other locality kids, were busy doing odd jobs to earn Rs 2 per day. Kader thought to do the same, to support the family. But at that time, his mother advised him to complete his studies and not opt for shortcuts or daily wages, else he would be stuck in poverty forever.

Who discovered Kader Khan?

Kader enlisted in a local municipal school and later Ismail Yusuf College, where he graduated in Engineering, specialising in Civil Engineering. Between 1970 and 1975, he worked as a professor at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering in Byculla. While teaching, he used to perform a play named Taash Ke Patey, where he got noticed by Dilip Kumar. The late acting legend approached him and signed him up for his next films- Sagina and Bairaag. Soon Dilip found his true calling and started writing plays for theatres, and was offered to write the script of Jawani Diwani, for which he reportedly got Rs 1500 to co-write the film.