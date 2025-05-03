Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had an arranged marriage set up by their parents. The couple got married in 2015 when the actor was 34 years old and she was 20. Mira Rajput, despite being a star wife, has now established herself as an entrepreneur.

Shahid Kapoor was a superstar in the film industry when he married Mira Rajput when she was only 20 years old. The couple, who had a 13-year age gap, welcomed their daughter Misha just one year after their marriage and their son Zain in September 2018, two years later. In a recent chat with Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani for their Moment of Silence podcast, Mira Rajput opened up about her experience of marrying young, calling it 'isolating', especially because all her friends were off living different lives. Mira Rajput admitted that though she was happy with her life with Shahid Kapoor, she still grew up differently from her friends and felt envious of their lives.

"I think we (Mira and her friends) did evolve separately. I’d like to admit that it was quite isolating because we were just in different phases of life at that time. You get to different phases in life, and you look at your friends… I wish I could do what she’s doing," Mira Rajput said.

Explaining her point of view, Mira Rajput further said, "For the longest time, it was me thinking, ‘Oh, my friend has gone for her master’s, or they’re traveling, or like there’s a gap year. You know, life is great. You move cities, you have a wonderful family, kids, all of that. But, I think, it’s real to feel, ‘Oh, that’s what my friends are doing. Someone’s going to Cabo and somebody is going here."

Mira Rajput added, “I remember, I couldn’t speak to them as often as I used to. They were like, ‘What has happened? Just because you’ve moved and gotten married doesn’t mean you forget us.’ I was like, ‘Guys, genuinely, I’m occupied and caught up.’ I don’t think they understood it then, but fortunately, the friendship kind of sustained. They understand it now because they’re in a similar phase."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had an arranged marriage set up by their parents. The couple got married in 2015 when the actor was 34 years old and she was 20. Mira Rajput, despite being a star wife, has now established herself as an entrepreneur. Mira Rajput is the co-founder of the skincare brand Akind, launched in partnership with Reliance Retail's beauty platform Tira. She is also all set to open a wellness retreat centre called 'Dhun'.

