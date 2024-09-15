Meet star whose one decision ruined his career, he was boycotted and bullied by Bollywood celebs; then publically...

This actor's one decision ruined his career, leading him to face struggles and challenges in the industry once again.

Life can change in an instant, and one wrong decision can impact our dreams in unexpected ways. Today, we’re discussing Vivek Oberoi, a Bollywood star who was once one of the biggest names in the industry. Known for his memorable roles in Saathiya and Shootout at Lokhandwala, he was celebrated as a top actor in the early 2000s.

However, one decision ruined his career, leading him to face struggles and challenges in the industry once again. Despite coming from a film background, the actor faced many challenges.

Vivek Oberoi, son of the well-known actor Suresh Oberoi, once shared in an interview that he struggled for 18 months before landing his first film. While speaking to City Times, Vivek said, “my family never brought me up being entitled. We were never told that ‘yeh baap dada ki jagir hai, isko le chalo’ (here’s an estate passed on from your father and grandfather, you get to take it forward). I remember my father decided that he was going to launch me in a film project and I had a crisis of conscience on that. I actually opted out of the film. I dropped my last name so I wouldn't embarrass my father, struggled for 18 months, went door-to-door, doing interviews, and doing auditions and finally got a chance to audition with Ram Gopal Varma.”

Feud with Salman Khan

On April 1, 2003, Salman Khan held a press conference accusing Vivek Oberoi of threatening him over a supposed relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman’s former girlfriend.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Vivek Oberoi said, “I’m glad I made it through that difficult time. It was like a trial by fire, and I survived it. But not everyone is that lucky.” He continued, “Looking back, I went through a lot of unnecessary struggles, including dealing with various lobbies and negative stories. It’s one of the darker aspects of our industry. I’ve experienced how frustrating and exhausting it can be. Despite delivering an award-winning performance in Shootout at Lokhandwala, I found myself without work for 14 months.”

Apologised publicly

He later apologised to Salman Khan several times, publicly. While speaking to Anas Boukhash, Vivek said, “Each serious relationship teaches you. It leaves you with something. The bad breakups, the really toxic relationships teach you your patterns. They teach you what you should stay away from. Like I discovered that some of us have a hero complex, where you come in like a knight in shining armour, and say, ‘I will take care of this for you’.”

Akshay Kumar helped him

Recently, the actor revealed that it was Akshay Kumar who helped him during this phase. He talked to him and heard about his problems when whole industry boycotted him. He gave him practical solutions that helped him earn money, getting shows and a positive environment.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.