Meet star whose one decision ruined his career, he was boycotted and bullied by Bollywood celebs; then publically...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Meet IIT-JEE topper Chirag Falor, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

Meet man, who secured AIR 2 in JEE, studied at IIT Bombay, got gold medal in Olympiad, worked with Google, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Five animals that can regenerate body parts 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

Seven images of the sun captured by NASA 

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से श�ादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 for first film, now charges Rs 4.5 crore per minute; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 for first film, now charges Rs 4.5 crore per minute; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet star whose one decision ruined his career, he was boycotted and bullied by Bollywood celebs; then publically...

This actor's one decision ruined his career, leading him to face struggles and challenges in the industry once again.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet star whose one decision ruined his career, he was boycotted and bullied by Bollywood celebs; then publically...
Image credit:Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Life can change in an instant, and one wrong decision can impact our dreams in unexpected ways. Today, we’re discussing Vivek Oberoi, a Bollywood star who was once one of the biggest names in the industry. Known for his memorable roles in Saathiya and Shootout at Lokhandwala, he was celebrated as a top actor in the early 2000s.

However, one decision ruined his career, leading him to face struggles and challenges in the industry once again. Despite coming from a film background, the actor faced many challenges.

Vivek Oberoi, son of the well-known actor Suresh Oberoi, once shared in an interview that he struggled for 18 months before landing his first film.  While speaking to City Times, Vivek said, “my family never brought me up being entitled. We were never told that ‘yeh baap dada ki jagir hai, isko le chalo’ (here’s an estate passed on from your father and grandfather, you get to take it forward). I remember my father decided that he was going to launch me in a film project and I had a crisis of conscience on that. I actually opted out of the film. I dropped my last name so I wouldn't embarrass my father, struggled for 18 months, went door-to-door, doing interviews, and doing auditions and finally got a chance to audition with Ram Gopal Varma.”

Feud with Salman Khan

On April 1, 2003, Salman Khan held a press conference accusing Vivek Oberoi of threatening him over a supposed relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman’s former girlfriend.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Vivek Oberoi said, “I’m glad I made it through that difficult time. It was like a trial by fire, and I survived it. But not everyone is that lucky.” He continued, “Looking back, I went through a lot of unnecessary struggles, including dealing with various lobbies and negative stories. It’s one of the darker aspects of our industry. I’ve experienced how frustrating and exhausting it can be. Despite delivering an award-winning performance in Shootout at Lokhandwala, I found myself without work for 14 months.”

Apologised publicly 

He later apologised to Salman Khan several times, publicly. While speaking to Anas Boukhash, Vivek said, “Each serious relationship teaches you. It leaves you with something. The bad breakups, the really toxic relationships teach you your patterns. They teach you what you should stay away from. Like I discovered that some of us have a hero complex, where you come in like a knight in shining armour, and say, ‘I will take care of this for you’.”

Akshay Kumar helped him

Recently, the actor revealed that it was Akshay Kumar who helped him during this phase. He talked to him and heard about his problems when whole industry boycotted him. He gave him practical solutions that helped him earn money, getting shows and a positive environment.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

This super scary film based on Indian folklore, flopped despite positive reviews; now set to bring 'pralay' with sequel

Maharashtra leads FDI with Rs 70,995 crore in Q1FY25

Maharashtra leads FDI with Rs 70,995 crore in Q1FY25

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

Tumbbad 2: Amid Tumbbad's re-release, Soham Shah announces sequel, promises fans 'pralay aayega'

Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift CNG, check price, mileage, other features

Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift CNG, check price, mileage, other features

Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, one of the richest in world, not Ambani, Adani

Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, one of the richest in world, not Ambani, Adani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

Five foods which are considered healthy but are not

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This actress lost her husband at 26, saw financial crisis, started teaching, then her son died; later became top...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement