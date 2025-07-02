Meet star who was kicked out of film set, slapped, is now India's richest...; his name is...

This comedian was kicked out of the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha sets by action director Tinu Verma.

Before becoming India’s most successful comedian, Kapil Sharma faced many struggles. One such shocking moment was when he was slapped and kicked out of the sets of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha by action director Tinu Verma.

In a chat with Mukesh Khanna, Tinu recalled this incident, saying that Kapil had visited the film set on his father’s advice, hoping to get some experience. Tinu said, “I saw him running in the wrong direction during a scene. I told him to go the other way, but he messed up again. I got angry, slapped him, and kicked him out. That boy was Kapil Sharma.”

From Telephone Booth to Stardom

Kapil lost his father when he was just 16 years old, and life changed after that. He tried joining the BSF and Army, but ended up working at a telephone booth in Amritsar, earning just ₹500 to support his family. While studying, he got into theatre and eventually found his calling in comedy.

Winning Hearts with Laughter

In 2007, he moved to Mumbai and participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which he went on to win. This win changed his life, and by 2013, he launched his own show, Comedy Nights With Kapil, which later became The Kapil Sharma Show. His unique comic timing and relatable humor made him a household name.

One of India’s Richest Comedians Today

Kapil also acted in a few films, though only Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon became a hit. Despite this, his success on television has made him a star. Today, Kapil Sharma is India’s richest comedian, with an estimated net worth of ₹300 crore.