Before becoming a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan worked on TV? When he entered Bollywood, this superstar helped him like a big brother.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan not only has a fan following in India but worldwide. He is one of the richest actors today, whose fans often wait for updates on his personal and professional life.

But did you know, before becoming a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan worked on TV? When he entered Bollywood, this superstar helped him like a big brother, his name is Salman Khan, who is a very close friend of Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan talked about this when he appeared on Salman Khan's show Dus Ka Dum and revealed how actor's family supported him during his initial days. He said, "Salman is younger than me by 1.5 months. Lekin (Salman ne) bade bhai se bhi zayada aur inki family ne mera bahot dhyaan rakha. Aur sirf dhakke hi nahi khaye maine inke ghar ka khana bhi khaya hai."

For the unversed, Baba Siddique played a pivotal role in mending the broken friendship between Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, two of Bollywood's biggest stars. Though the reason for their feud is still unclear, the two actors, once close friends, had become bitter enemies, refusing to see or even acknowledge each other for nearly five years. The tension between them was so intense that if one attended an event, the other would avoid it.

This long-standing rift finally came to an end in 2013 at Baba Siddique’s famous Iftar party, where the two actors embraced and reconciled. It was a moment Bollywood fans had only dreamed of, and it has gone down in history as a significant event in the film industry.