Meet star who had debt of Rs 40 lakh, father had to sell their car, now he owns plush home, a shower in it is worth..

This actor has seen his parents struggling with loans. His father sold his car to fund his first album. Today, this star owns a plush home, and a shower in it is worth Rs 6 lakhs.

We all have heard about humble beginnings. Today, we will discuss the life of an actor, singer, and performer, who once had a debt of Rs 40 lakh.

This artiste is well known for his songs and performances in Punjabi cinema and also became a popular face in Bollywood. This year, he was seen starring in two Bollywood films, backed by big productions, and he managed to impress the audience in both films.

Ammy Virk: The actor who is made by sacrifices of his parents

Recently, in an interview, Ammy revealed that throughout his childhood he heard his parents discussing the loans they took, interest on them, and saving money for their sister's wedding.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Ammy said, "My entire childhood, we would only hear about loans of Rs 25 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, interest rates, saving for sister’s wedding. That’s what happens in middle-class families."

The Nikka Zaildar actor acknowledged his parents' efforts to give them the best education, "Me and my brother were sent for expensive higher studies. Like a semester’s fee would be Rs 60,000-70,000. It’s not that we were poor or anything, we were blessed. My father educated us well, and took care of us."

When Ammy's father sold his car to fund his album

Ammy's father didn't leave any stone unturned for his first album. The '83 actor said that his father sold their car for his album. Ammy asserted, "Even my first album, my father put in money for that. People often ask me about the first car I bought, I tell them that I actually sold a car first.” He then added, “For my first album, my father sold our Zen for Rs 2.5-3 lakh and he got another Rs 2.5-3 lakh on loan and he put in all of that money on my first album."

Ammy cleared his parents' loans and gave them a luxurious life

The Bad Newz actor revealed that from 2013-2015, whatever money he earned, he invested in his house. "We got Italian marble, full body showers everything. The showers in that house cost Rs 6 lakh,” Ammy claimed.

The actor further recalled that they got their first AC in 2009 and now they now have nine ACs. The actor said, “We got our first AC in 2009 and the six of us would sleep in the one room that had an AC. We were blessed that at least we had an AC. In the new house, we have 9 ACs. We have a home theatre and everything. You feel happy when you think about these things." On the work front, Ammy was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein.

