This actor was considered to be a new-age superstar and was giving strong competition to Govinda, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Yet, he lost stardom due to the rise of these actors and his bad choices.

The business of cinema is quite unpredictable. Here an actor who gives a breakthrough hit is considered as a hit machine. One hit can lead to several movie offers, but to sustain stardom, one needs to be relatable. Today we will discuss an actor, an outsider who became a star with his debut film. However, he lost stardom in a few years due to the competition from the new crop of actors.

The actor who failed to maintain stardom is...

Chunky Panday, the outsider came into films with Aag Hi Aag (1987) and became an overnight star. However, in the next few years, actors like Govinda, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ajay Devgn entered Bollywood and Chunky's stardom was hugely affected.

Chunky on his career getting affected due to SRK, Salman, Govinda

In an interview with Screen, Chunky analysed his career, and said, "I got lost." Panday recalled the challenge of carving a niche for himself in the competitive 90s. “I came when the galaxy was exploding– 1986 was Govinda, I came in 87, the next year was Aamir, Salman came in 1989, and Ajay was in 1990. So, they just kept coming, these big superstars. I did get lost, and I enjoyed my honeymoon for exactly a year. That whole year of 1988 was fantastic for me, and then, everything just faded out."

When Chunky struggled to find his debut role

Chunky also revealed that he struggled for years for his debut film. Chunky admitted that he was even asked to 'get out' when he reached out for work. The actor said, “I remember going to the office of a very famous producer-director, who makes romantic films, and I was wearing a tank top. I was going there after my workout. He saw me and said, ‘I am not making Tarzan, you can go to B Subhash’s office.’ So, I was thrown out of offices like that. But I ended up getting my first film in the toilet of a five-star hotel, after three years of trying!"

Chunky went up to take supporting roles in 2000 and bounced back as an actor with Housefull. On the work front, Chunky will next be seen in Vijay 69.

