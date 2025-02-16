This action star in Bollywood for 41 years, and he gave his career's biggest blockbuster in 2023, at the age of 66.

We all have heard about 'it ain't over, till it's over'. Today we will discuss an actor, an action star who formed his own niche among audiences, took the action genre to new heights, and gave several successful films at his peak. But then, he gave several flops. He failed to give a solo hit in 22 years and was almost forgotten by the audience, until one film that put him back on track.

The star who gave 30 flops is...

Sunny Deol, elder son of legendary Dharmendra and brother of Bobby Deol, debuted in 1983 with Betaab. The film was a runaway success, and Sunny made an impressive impact on debut. However, following Betaab, Sunny was seen in a few forgettable and then came action blockbusters like Arjun, Tridev, and ChaalBaaz, which strengthened his image as an actor.

In 1990, Sunny came up with Ghayal, and this film took his stardom to another level. After Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Ghayal, he became the One Man Army of Bollywood. In the 90s, he gave several blockbusters, including Narsimha, Ghatak, Border, Ziddi, and Jeet.

Sunny Deol's biggest film of 2000 was his last solo hit

In 2001, Sunny Deol led Anil Sharma's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. This film was an all-time blockbuster, and it went on to break several box office records. However, Gadar was Sunny's last solo hit. Post Gadar, Sunny gave 30 flops in 22 years. In between he was seen in hits like Apne, and Yamla Pagla Deewana, but it was led by the Deols (Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby). A few of his flops included Blank, Chup, Bhaiyaji Superhit, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Poster Boys, Mohalla Assi, Ghayal Once Again, I Love NY, Khuda Kasam, Singh Saab The Great, Kaafila, Fox, Big Brother, Naksha, Right or Wrong, Heroes, Teesri Aankh, Fool and Final, Jo Bole So Nihaal, Rok Sako Toh Rok Lo, Kasam, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Karz: The Burden of Truth, Jaal: The Trap, Khel – No Ordinary Game, and Lakeer – Forbidden Lines.

Sunny Deol bounced back at 66 with...

In 2023, Sunny Deol made a solid comeback in Bollywood with Gadar 2, the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Just like the original, the sequel became an all-time blockbuster, earning Rs 686 crores worldwide. Gadar 2 is currently Sunny Deol's highest-grossing film of his career. On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in Lahore 1947.

Sunny Deol's net worth

As per the news reports, Sunny Deol's net worth was estimated at Rs 120 crore. Sunny's source of income is from films, brand endorsements, and assets.