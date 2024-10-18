This actor who worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, runs Rs 110 crore company.

Many actors today have also turned entrepreneurs apart from entertaining audiences. However, only some of them have been successful in running businesses. One such actor, who runs Rs 110 crore company, has no solo hit in 18 years.

This actor we are talking about gave hits with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, once used to sell fruits. He is related to Amitabh Bachchan's family. He is Rang De Basanti-fame star, Kunal Kapoor.

Kunal Kapoor was born in Mumbai to Kishore Kumar who is in the construction business and his mother, Kanan is a singer and homemaker. At the age of 18, Kunal Kapoor started working and used to export mangoes to Hong Kong. However, he soon left his 'decent paying' job to become an actor and joined the film industry as assistant director for the film Aks.

Kunal then trained for an acting career under Barry John and became a part of Motley, a theatre group run by acting legend Naseeruddin Shah. He made his acting debut playing Kameshwar, a car mechanic, opposite Tabu in Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities and was praised for his performance. However, he got his breakthrough in Bollywood with the movie Rang De Basanti alongside Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan.

His next few films including Hattrick, Aaja Nachle alongside Madhuri Dixit, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Welcome to Sajjanpur, and Lamhaa among others flopped at the box office. However, he then featured in Don 2 alongside Shah Rukh Khan which was a huge commercial success. The actor has been a part of several hits and flops over the years but has no single hit in the last 18 years.

Apart from acting, he is also running his own company worth Rs 110 crore. Kunal Kapoor is running the leading crowd-funding platform Ketto which raises funds for the helpless and needy. He established it in 2012 with business partners Zaheer Adenwala and Varun Sheth.

According to reports, the total revenue of the company is more than Rs 110 crore and helps Kunal Kapoor live a lavish lifestyle despite not being an active part of films. His total net worth is reportedly Rs 166 crore.

Kunal Kapoor is married to Naina Bachchan, who is the niece of Amitabh Bachchan. Naina is the daughter of Amitabh's brother Ajitabh Bachchan and thus Kunal is Big B's son-in-law. The actor is now gearing up for his upcoming Telugu movie Vishwambhara.

