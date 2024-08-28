Twitter
Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

US: New indictment filed against Donald Trump for 2020 election actions

Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed

Watch viral video: Rekha runs to Jaya Bachchan, hugs as Amitabh Bachchan...

Bangla bandh today live updates: BJP calls for 12-hour strike over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ clashes, train services hit

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, water logging reported in many areas, check weather update

Meet Indian woman who is in love with 55-year-old Pakistani businessman, her honeymoon video...

7 unseen images of nebulae shared by NASA

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

What is difference between Lawyer and Advocate in India? Who has more powers?

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

This actor, who once slept on footpath, now lives in a luxurious bungalow worth Rs 45 crore.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 07:21 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

The struggle story of the actors who are now living a luxurious life often gets overlooked. However, from Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, many actors who once didn't have a roof over their heads, now live in luxurious mansions. Another such actor who once didn't have money for food, or a place to live, now owns luxury hotels. 

The actor we are talking about owns five luxury hotels and is also a dog lover. He owns a lavish bungalow in Mumbai and several other houses. He is none other than Mithun Chakraborty. 

When he had entered the film industry in the mid-70s, Mithun did not always have enough money to be able to afford a roof over his head. As per reports, there were days when he slept at the railway station or on the pavement. Recalling his days of struggles, the actor revealed, "I have seen days when I had to sleep with an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep. In fact, there were days when I had to think about what my next meal will be, and where I will go to sleep. I have also slept on the footpath for a lot of days." 

The actor also revealed that he was once called out for his skin colour and said, "I never want anybody to go through what I have gone through in life. Everyone has seen struggles and fought through difficult days, but I was always called out for my skin colour. I have been disrespected for a lot of years because of my skin colour.”

Mithun Chakraborty has worked in 270 films in a career that has spanned five decades. He also gave the industry its first-ever Rs 100-crore hit in Disco Dancer. In the 80s, Mithun starred in a number of other hits, both solo and ensemble. All this, plus his dance moves, have elevated him to a superstar in Bollywood.

His days of struggles are now gone. He now owns a group of luxury hotels named Monarch in Ooty. It has 59 rooms, 4 luxury furnished suites, a health and fitness center, indoor swimming pool. Other than this, he also has hotels in Mysore and in South India. Not only this, he reportedly also has 40 houses including a bungalow in Mumbai which is reportedly worth Rs 45 crore. 

