Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

The struggle story of the actors who are now living a luxurious life often gets overlooked. However, from Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, many actors who once didn't have a roof over their heads, now live in luxurious mansions. Another such actor who once didn't have money for food, or a place to live, now owns luxury hotels.

The actor we are talking about owns five luxury hotels and is also a dog lover. He owns a lavish bungalow in Mumbai and several other houses. He is none other than Mithun Chakraborty.

When he had entered the film industry in the mid-70s, Mithun did not always have enough money to be able to afford a roof over his head. As per reports, there were days when he slept at the railway station or on the pavement. Recalling his days of struggles, the actor revealed, "I have seen days when I had to sleep with an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep. In fact, there were days when I had to think about what my next meal will be, and where I will go to sleep. I have also slept on the footpath for a lot of days."

The actor also revealed that he was once called out for his skin colour and said, "I never want anybody to go through what I have gone through in life. Everyone has seen struggles and fought through difficult days, but I was always called out for my skin colour. I have been disrespected for a lot of years because of my skin colour.”

Mithun Chakraborty has worked in 270 films in a career that has spanned five decades. He also gave the industry its first-ever Rs 100-crore hit in Disco Dancer. In the 80s, Mithun starred in a number of other hits, both solo and ensemble. All this, plus his dance moves, have elevated him to a superstar in Bollywood.

His days of struggles are now gone. He now owns a group of luxury hotels named Monarch in Ooty. It has 59 rooms, 4 luxury furnished suites, a health and fitness center, indoor swimming pool. Other than this, he also has hotels in Mysore and in South India. Not only this, he reportedly also has 40 houses including a bungalow in Mumbai which is reportedly worth Rs 45 crore.

