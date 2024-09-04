Meet star whose only film as lead flopped, never became top hero; later gained fame after changing name, now worth...

This actor, who scared the audience and made them laugh at the same time, never became a top hero.

Very few actors in Bollywood have been able to make audience laugh and at the same time scare them with their villainous avatar. However, this actor, who entered films after an accident, became a star doing both comic, villainous roles.

The actor we are talking about starred as a lead hero in only one film, however, even that failed to impress the audience and after this, he could never find the courage to become a lead actor. He is none other than Shakti Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor celebrated his 72nd birthday yesterday. The actor was born in Delhi. His father was a tailor and ran a clothes shop in New Delhi's Connaught Place. But, Shakti Kapoor had bigger dreams and so he decided to try his luck in films.

He started his Bollywood journey with supporting roles and made his debut with the movie Ranjit Kanal. He then starred in films like Kasam Khoon Ki, Alibaba Marjinaa, and Khel Khilari Ka (starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini) among others.

After a long struggle and some minor roles in films, Shakti Kapoor was spotted by Sunil Dutt while he was making Rocky to launch Sanjay Dutt. Shakti Kapoor was cast as the villain in the film. Shakti Kapoor’s birth name was Sunil Kapoor, however, Sunil Dutt and Nargis though it wouldn't do justice to his villainous stint. Thus changed his name to Shakti Kapoor and after this he became a top villain in Bollywood.

He even tried to become a hero in the film industry and starred in the film Zakhmee Insaan, however, that was his first and last film as a lead actor. After this, he could never find courage to become a lead hero.

Shakti Kapoor has featured in over 700 films and teamed up with actors Asrani and Kader Khan in the 80s as the comical or evil team in over 100 films. He was recently seen in the movie Animal which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and collected over Rs 900 crore at the box office.

The actor now lives a luxurious life and even his daughter Shraddha Kapoor has become a superstar in Bollywood. Her recent film Stree 2 has been breaking records at the box office since its release. According to reports, the actor has a net worth of Rs 225 crore.

