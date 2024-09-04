Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: 11-foot long king cobra found in house and..., WATCH

Meet actress who gave 15 flop films, no solo hits, once left 21 years older Sunny Deol shocked, slapped him because..

Watch viral video: Netizens start meme fest as pilot leans windshield right before takeoff, say 'Only in Pakistan'

Meet star whose only film as lead flopped, never became top hero; later gained fame after changing name, now worth...

Mukesh Ambani's big move, set to challenge HDFC, SBI with...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who gave 15 flop films, no solo hits, once left 21 years older Sunny Deol shocked, slapped him because..

Meet actress who gave 15 flop films, no solo hits, once left 21 years older Sunny Deol shocked, slapped him because..

Viral video: 11-foot long king cobra found in house and..., WATCH

Viral video: 11-foot long king cobra found in house and..., WATCH

Watch viral video: Netizens start meme fest as pilot leans windshield right before takeoff, say 'Only in Pakistan'

Watch viral video: Netizens start meme fest as pilot leans windshield right before takeoff, say 'Only in Pakistan'

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

10 captivating images of space captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

10 captivating images of space captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Meet actress who gave 15 flop films, no solo hits, once left 21 years older Sunny Deol shocked, slapped him because..

Meet actress who gave 15 flop films, no solo hits, once left 21 years older Sunny Deol shocked, slapped him because..

Meet star whose only film as lead flopped, never became top hero; later gained fame after changing name, now worth...

Meet star whose only film as lead flopped, never became top hero; later gained fame after changing name, now worth...

Meet actor who lived with 7 people in room, auditioned in exchange for food; then gave hits with Salman, Kangana, Irrfan

Meet actor who lived with 7 people in room, auditioned in exchange for food; then gave hits with Salman, Kangana, Irrfan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet star whose only film as lead flopped, never became top hero; later gained fame after changing name, now worth...

This actor, who scared the audience and made them laugh at the same time, never became a top hero.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 07:15 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet star whose only film as lead flopped, never became top hero; later gained fame after changing name, now worth...
Shakti Kapoor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Very few actors in Bollywood have been able to make audience laugh and at the same time scare them with their villainous avatar. However, this actor, who entered films after an accident, became a star doing both comic, villainous roles. 

The actor we are talking about starred as a lead hero in only one film, however, even that failed to impress the audience and after this, he could never find the courage to become a lead actor. He is none other than Shakti Kapoor. 

Shakti Kapoor celebrated his 72nd birthday yesterday. The actor was born in Delhi. His father was a tailor and ran a clothes shop in New Delhi's Connaught Place. But, Shakti Kapoor had bigger dreams and so he decided to try his luck in films. 

He started his Bollywood journey with supporting roles and made his debut with the movie Ranjit Kanal. He then starred in films like Kasam Khoon Ki, Alibaba Marjinaa, and Khel Khilari Ka (starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini) among others. 

After a long struggle and some minor roles in films, Shakti Kapoor was spotted by Sunil Dutt while he was making Rocky to launch Sanjay Dutt. Shakti Kapoor was cast as the villain in the film. Shakti Kapoor’s birth name was Sunil Kapoor, however, Sunil Dutt and Nargis though it wouldn't do justice to his villainous stint. Thus changed his name to Shakti Kapoor and after this he became a top villain in Bollywood. 

He even tried to become a hero in the film industry and starred in the film Zakhmee Insaan, however, that was his first and last film as a lead actor. After this, he could never find courage to become a lead hero. 

Shakti Kapoor has featured in over 700 films and teamed up with actors Asrani and Kader Khan in the 80s as the comical or evil team in over 100 films. He was recently seen in the movie Animal which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and collected over Rs 900 crore at the box office. 

The actor now lives a luxurious life and even his daughter Shraddha Kapoor has become a superstar in Bollywood. Her recent film Stree 2 has been breaking records at the box office since its release. According to reports, the actor has a net worth of Rs 225 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

WTC 2025: Is India vs Pakistan final still possible after Bangladesh's historic series win?

WTC 2025: Is India vs Pakistan final still possible after Bangladesh's historic series win?

Firing outside singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada, police begins investigation: Report

Firing outside singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada, police begins investigation: Report

Meet Ruby Prajapati, daughter of an autorickshaw driver, who cracked NEET-UG after battling...

Meet Ruby Prajapati, daughter of an autorickshaw driver, who cracked NEET-UG after battling...

Meet actor who lived with 7 people in room, auditioned in exchange for food; then gave hits with Salman, Kangana, Irrfan

Meet actor who lived with 7 people in room, auditioned in exchange for food; then gave hits with Salman, Kangana, Irrfan

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in badminton men's singles SL3

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in badminton men's singles SL3

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement