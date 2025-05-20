Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's son Arin Nene has graduated from University of Southern California’s Viterbi School of Engineering in Los Angeles last week.

The 2023 romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan Johar's directorial comeback after seven years, and featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the titular roles with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog playing their family members. Made in around Rs 150 crore, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a commercial success as it earned Rs 154 crore net in India and grossed Rs 358 crore worldwide.

Karan Johar, who is often accused of promoting nepotism, employed several star kids as assistant directors for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. These included Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his acting debut in Nadaaniyan this year; ex-couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan; and Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene's son Arin Nene. Arin graduated from University of Southern California’s Viterbi School of Engineering in Los Angeles last week.

Madhuri and Dr. Nene attended their son's graduation ceremony, and the latter even posted pictures from Arin's convocation ceremony on his Instagram. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "All in a week’s work! Loved every part of the ceremonies and am so proud of Arin and his classmates. And the best part is MD celebrated her birthday with Arin graduating! What an amazing present for both." The Devdas actress turned 58 on May 15.

Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999 and moved to the United States of America with him. When Madhuri made her comeback with the 2007 dance drama Aaja Nachle and signed up the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a judge in 2010, the family decided to move back to India in 2011. Dr. Nene quit his job as a cardio surgeon and began working as a medical-tech entreprenuer in India. They also have a younger son Ryan Nene.

