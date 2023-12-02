Headlines

Meet star kid who was super flop in Bollywood, father was a superstar, made debut with Sridevi, quit acting, is now...

DNA Web Team

Dec 02, 2023

Many star kids in Bollywood got work due to the stardom of their parents but could not last long in the film industry. One of these names is that of Manoj Kumar's son Kunal Goswami who got the support of Sridevi but unfortunately, he could not succeed as an actor in films.

Manoj Kumar's son Kunal Goswami started his acting career as a child artist with the film Kranti (1981). However, as a hero, he was seen opposite Sridevi in the film Kalakar in 1983. This was his first film, in which he got the support of a top actress like Sridevi but he could not make his fortune in films. The song Neele-Neele Ambar Par sung by Kishore Kumar in this film became quite popular, but despite this, Kunal Goswami's career could not progress.

After the film Kalakar, Kunal Goswami did films like Ghunghru (1983), Do Gulab (1983), and Paap Ki Kaami (1990), but these also did not work. After this, he also tried his luck in the 1989 film Aakhri Baazi with Govinda, but none of his films were successful.

Regarding his son Kunal Goswami, Manoj Kumar had thoughts of him becoming a superstar like him, however, after continuously giving flop films, Kunal Goswami suddenly stopped getting films.

It is said that Manoj Kumar himself came forward to save his son's career. In the year 1999, Manoj Kumar relaunched Kunal Goswami with his own production house's film Jai Hind. Rishi Kapoor and Shilpa Shirodkar were seen together in this film. But alas, this film also flopped and due to some reasons, Manoj Kumar's production house was also closed during this period.

After the flop of this film, Kunal Goswami's film career ended completely. Then he tried his luck in the world of TV. Apart from films, Kunal Goswami worked in TV serials Bharat Ke Shaheed, Kitty Party, and Parampara but could not do anything special.

Kunal Goswami was never seen in any film or TV show after his career ended. It is unclear what he is doing now. 

