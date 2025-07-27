Meet star kid who was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, vanished from industry; he is...

Despite a dream debut and immense popularity in the early ’80s, Gaurav’s career gradually fizzled out, making him one of the most prominent examples of a star kid who couldn’t hold onto success.

While it’s widely believed that star kids have an easier path in Bollywood, not all manage to capitalize on the advantages they inherit. One such case is that of Kumar Gaurav, son of veteran actor Rajendra Kumar.

A Dream Debut with Love Story

Kumar Gaurav made his debut at the age of 25 with Love Story (1981), which became a massive hit and turned him into an overnight sensation. The film’s success launched him into stardom and earned him the status of a youth icon. Producers lined up with offers, and expectations from the young actor were sky-high.

From Rising Star to a String of Flops

Between 1981 and 1985, Gaurav appeared in 10 films, but none managed to replicate the magic of his debut. Despite back-to-back failures, he was still considered a major star in the mid-80s, seen as a bigger draw than emerging names like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Some even believed he had more potential than contemporaries like Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol.

Temporary Comeback with Naam

In 1986, Gaurav starred alongside Sanjay Dutt in Naam, a film that gave a much-needed boost to his struggling career. However, the success was short-lived, and what followed was another long string of 13 flops. By the late 1990s, he gradually stepped away from films.

A Final Bow and Life Beyond Bollywood

Kumar Gaurav returned for a few more projects, including the 2003 crime thriller Kaante, which received critical acclaim and was a surprise box-office hit. His final screen appearance came in 2006 with My Daddy Strongest. Post that, he left the industry for good and shifted his focus to business.

A Quiet Life Today

Today, Kumar Gaurav runs a construction company and lives in Mumbai with his wife and daughter. Though his film career didn’t pan out as expected, he remains a notable chapter in the discussion around Bollywood’s star kids and the unpredictability of stardom.