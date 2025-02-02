This actor failed as a hero, but he won the masses as a villain. Though he has a limited filmography, his involvement in a film guarantees a promising performance.

The starkid who failed as hero, but became hit as a villain

An actor journey's is quite unpredictable. The artiste might enter the films as a hero, but they find success playing character roles or being a baddie. Today we will discuss one such actor, a star kid who started his journey as a lead, but later turned baddie, and found more prominence in Bollywood.

Akshaye Khanna: The star kid who failed as a hero

Akshaye Khanna, the younger son of late Bollywood superstar Vinod Khanna made his film debut Himalay Putra (1997). Akshaye's debut was a major flop, but in the same year, he starred in the blockbuster Border and won praise. In the following Akshaye was seen in several flops, including Mohabbat, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, Aa Ab Laut Chalen, and Laawaris. He was seen in hits Taal and Dil Chahta Hai. However, despite these films, Akshaye couldn't find recognition in Bollywood, until...

Akshaye Khanna: The baddie who won the masses

In 2002, Akshaye Khanna became the main antogonist in Humraaz. In this Abbas-Mustan directorial, Akshaye became the scene-stealer and won awards for his role. After Humrazz, Akshaye again gave a few hits in comedy, including Hungama and Hulchul. However, in 2008, Akshaye again won the masses with his baddie act in Race. With films like Dishoom, Mom, Ittefaq, and Drishyam 2; Akshaye kept his fans entertained.

Akshaye Khanna's dating life

In the late 1990s, Akshaye was reportedly dating Karisma Kapoor. There were also reports that Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor wanted his daughter to marry Akshaye. Sr Kapoor even sent a marriage proposal to Khanna's home. However, Karisma's mom, Babita Kapoor was against this relationship. Babita didn't want her to quit films at the peak of her career. Thus, the relationship ended on a bad note. At present, Akshaye Khanna is still single at 49.

Akshaye Khanna wanted to date this politician

Akshaye reportedly once expressed his wish to date the Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late Jayalalithaa. She was 27 years older than him at that time. On the work front, Akshaye will next be seen playing Emperor Aurangzeb in Chhaava.