Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

Ganapath movie review: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's dystopian action drama lacks soul, is undone by poor VFX

Viral Video: Saree-clad woman's enthralling dance on crowded railway station divides internet

Meet Kolkata's richest man, 92-year-old owner of cement brand, his net worth is...

7th Pay Commission: Center raises DA by 4%; here's all you need to know about salary increase, calculation

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

This actor, son of superstar actress, had no solo hits for the first 11 years of his career, then won a controversial National Film Award for a rom com.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

The general notion among the moviegoers today is that the industry has more ‘insiders’ than ‘outsiders’ today. It is a way of saying that among the young crop of actors and producers, those who are sons, daughters, or relatives of other actors and filmmakers outnumber the ‘self-made’ names. But that has largely been true for Bollywood for generations now. Be it in the Kapoor family or several other filmmaking clans, the so-called ‘nepo kids’ have always found it easy to break in. Whether they survive, however, depends on their talent and connect with the audience. Case in point one successful actor of today who came from film lineage and managed to be successful despite little to show at the box office.

The ‘star’ who had no solo hits in first 10 years of career

Saif Ali Khan made his film debut in 1993 as literal royalty. Not only was he the son of the Nawab of Pataudi (former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan) but also celebrated actress Sharmila Tagore. This made him a known name and face to the masses and also endearing to filmmakers, who wanted to bank on his existing popularity. However, the first few years were tough for Saif career-wide. All hios early hits were either multi-starrers or at least two-hero films. These include Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Kachcha Dhaage, and right down to Kya Kehna. In fact, from his debut in 1993 to Hum Tum in 2004, Saif worked in 29 films, of which only six were successful, but none starring him as a solo hero.

Curiously enough, Saif was still labelled a star and continued to get big films. While the three Khans ruled the box office, many trade pundits often clubbed Saif too with them, calling him the fourth Khan. However, to be fair to the actor, he had been part of some big hits (in supporting roles) such as Hum Saath Saath Hain and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Saif Ali Khan’s controversial National Award win

The 2004 release Hum Tum was Saif’s career’s first solo hit. The film established him as a force at the box office and he would go on to give hits like Salaam Namaste, Race, Love Aaj Kal, and Cocktail over the next few years. However, even Hum Tum did not remain away from controversy. The actor surprisingly won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film, beating favourites like Shah Rukh Khan for Swades and Kamal Haasan for Virumaandi. Many critics alleged favouritism in the selection noting that his mother was the chairperson of the CBFC at the point. However, others argued that the CBFC has no say in selecting National Award winners, for which there is  separate jury.

Saif Ali Khan’s recent career

After a string of flops in the mid-2010s (Humshakals, Phantom, Rangoon, and Bazaar to name a few), Saif Ali Khan’s career saw a resurgence with the 2020 hit Tanhaji. The actor played the antagonist Uday Bhan in Om Raut’s historical drama. This was followed by a critically-acclaimed act in Jawaani Jaaneman. However, earlier this year, the actor again suffered some setback with the dismal performance and critical panning of Adipurush, Om Raut’s Ramayana adaptation where he played Ravana.

