But Vastavikta Pandit garnered the most attention due to her alleged obsession with Shahid Kapoor. The two first met at Shiamak Davar’s acting studio. Vastavikta Pandit was so taken by Shahid Kapoor that she not only called herself his number-one fan but also stalked him.

Shahid Kapoor's outstanding acting skills, good looks, and charming personality are what have made him a superstar in Bollywood. Shahid Kapoor made his film debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk, which was a sleeper hit. Over the years, thanks to his chocolate boy persona on screen, Shahid Kapoor has also gathered a substantial all-female following, who keep a watch on everything that the star does, whether in his personal or professional life. However, some fans often cross the boundary, making the star feel uncomfortable, sometimes even forcing strict legal action. Today, we will tell you about one such Shahid Kapoor fan who not only stalked him but also claimed that she was his wife.

We are talking about the legendary late actor Raaj Kumar's daughter Vastavikta Pandit, who made more news for her off-screen controversies than her on-screen work and once got into a legal tussle with Shahid Kapoor. Raaj Kumar's daughter Vastavikta Pandit lived a sheltered and safe life in her early years and only entered public life after her father's death. One of her first public appearances was at her brother Puru’s film launch in 1996. Vastavikta Pandit also tried to follow in her family's footsteps and entered films, but was not successful, appearing in only some flop films.

But Vastavikta Pandit garnered the most attention due to her alleged obsession with Shahid Kapoor. The two first met at Shiamak Davar’s acting studio. Vastavikta Pandit was so taken by Shahid Kapoor that she not only called herself his number-one fan but also stalked him. Things went so out of hand that in 2012, Shahid Kapoor filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Versova police station claiming that Vastavikta Pandit had been harassing him.

Shahid Kapoor told the police that whenever he left his house, Vastavikta Pandit often blocked his way and sat on his car’s bonnet, repeating that she was his biggest fan. At the time, a source told PTI, "She moved into a house next to his building, introduces herself as his wife, blocks his car’s path, and even follows him to his shoots."

This matter escalated so quickly that it forced Vastavikta Pandit to get reclusive and stop appearing in public. Reports state that the police were unable to trace her despite multiple attempts, ultimately tagging her as missing. Many in the industry would call Vastavikta Pandit ‘psychotic’, but without a record of any history of mental illness.

READ | Rekha's first hero was once bigger star than Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, was married twice, went to jail due to..., Dev Anand was his..