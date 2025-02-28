Daughter of superstar Rajesh Khanna and highly-acclaimed actress Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna has starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. She quit acting after several flops and is now married to Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle Khanna was born on December 29, 1973 in Mumbai to the late superstar Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, who remains one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hindi cinema. She also had a younger sister Rinke Khanna, who was born on July 27, 1977. Both the sisters had a failed acting career in Bollywood with all the films, that starred Rinke, turning out to be flops.

Twinkle did enjoy a little bit of success as an actress, but that was also short-lived. She made her debut opposite another star kid Bobby Deol, Dharmendra's father, in the 1995 romantic drama Barsaat, which was a superhit. She starred opposite Salman Khan in the 1998 romantic film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, became Shah Rukh Khan's leading lady in the 1999 action comedy Baadshah, and worked with Aamir Khan in the 2000 masala film Mela. The first two movies were successful, but the third bombed at the box office,

After a string of flops, Twinkle quit acting in 2001. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book Mrs Funnybones. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017 and followed it with the novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year. In 2023, Twinkle wrote Welcome to Paradise, a collection of five short stories, each with a central female character. As per several media reports, Twinkle has a massive net worth of around Rs 350 crore.

Talking about her personal life, Twinkle Khanna tied the knot with Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who were born in 2002 and 2012, respectively.