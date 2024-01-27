Meet star kid whose debut film was flop, one role made her superstar, her massive net worth is..

Shraddha Kapoor started her career with the 2010 film 'Teen Patti'. But, her debut film flopped miserably. After this, in the year 2013, with 'Aashiqui 2', she made such a mark for herself that today she has become a top actress.

Today, we will talk about one of the cutest, most relatable actresses of Bollywood who began her career in the year 2010. Not every person who enters the film world is successful on the first go and this actress is the proof of that. Despite being from a family of superstars and having both beauty and talent, this actress's debut film was a flop. Though this actress's father is a well-known 'villain' in the industry, she did not get recognition until 3 years after her debut in the film industry.

This daughter of a famous star is quite popular among the young generation. In the year 2013, this actress became an overnight star with a single film. This blockbuster film made on a small budget proved to be the highest-grossing film of that year. The actress who was seen in this history-making film remains people's favorite even today.

The actress who made a special place for herself in the hearts of the audience by playing the character of Aarohi in the year 2013 is none other than Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of the dreaded villain of the industry, Shakti Kapoor. The actress got recognition from the 2013 film 'Aashiqui 2'. Actor Aditya Roy Kapur's luck also brightened with this film. Even before this film, Shraddha Kapoor tried her luck in films but no one knew when her films were released and then bombed at the box office. However, 'Aashiqui 2' changed Shraddha Kapoor's fate.

Many people feel that Shraddha started her acting career with 'Aashiqui 2'. But, very few people know that the actress started her career with the 2010 film 'Teen Patti'. But, her debut film flopped miserably. After this, in the year 2013, through this film, Shraddha Kapoor made such a mark for herself that today she has become a top actress.

Shraddha Kapoor's father Shakti Kapoor has also been a dreaded villain of the industry. His stardom was such that his role as a villain was decided in every film. But, Shakti Kapoor himself had said on Kapil Sharma's show that his daughter has overtaken his stardom. "Earlier, people knew her as Shakti Kapoor's daughter, whereas today people know me as Shraddha Kapoor's father and I feel proud of that," he said.

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor. Her mother is Shivangi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure's sister. She also has an elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor. She is the great-niece of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

The current net worth of Shraddha Kapoor is estimated to be roughly Rs 123 crores. She charges approximately INR 5-7 crores per movie as her fees.

