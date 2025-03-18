Mustafa Burmawalla quit acting after his debut film Machine bombed at the box office. He is the son of Abbas Burmawalla, the one half of the filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan.

Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla, known popularly as Abbas-Mustan are the famous filmmaker duo known for directing stylish suspense thrillers such as Baazigar, Khiladi, Race, Soldier, Ajnabee, Humraaz, Aitraaz, and Naqaab among others. Their films have played a significant role in establishing the careers of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Akshaye Khanna. However, the brothers couldn't make a star out of Mustafa Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla's son.

In 2014, Mustafa Burmawalla worked as an assistant director on Abbas-Mustan's Race 2, which was a sequel to the 2008 thriller Race and starred Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ameesha Patel. He made his acting debut in the 2017 romantic thriller Machine, which featured Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

Made in Rs 30 crore, Machine bombed at the box office as it just managed to collect just 10% of its whole budget and earned Rs 3.50 crore. The film also had Ronit Roy, Sharat Saxena, Johnny Lever, and Dalip Tahil in the supporting roles. The failure of Machine impacted Abbas-Mustan so badly that they haven't yet directed any other film in the last 8 years.

In Machine, Mustafa even replaced Akshay Kumar as he grooved to Cheez Badi, the remix of the iconic track Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. The original track, which was a part of the 1994 hit film Mohra, had Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast was composed by Viju Shah, sung by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, and written by Anand Bakshi.

The 2017 remake Cheez Badi was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi with additional lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. They kept the original male voice of Udit Narayan but replaced Kavita Krishnamurthy with Neha Kakkar. The result was horrendous and the song went completely unnoticed, just like the disaster film. Mustafa Burmawalla quit acting after Machine.