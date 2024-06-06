Twitter
Meet star kid whose film, released in 1996, defeated Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol at box office, earned..

Not only Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar but all the other actors were defeated at the box office by this Karisma Kapoor film. We are talking about none other than 'Raja Hindustani' which created a stir at the box office after its release.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor took over the box office 28 years ago, in 1996 when one of their films had such an impact that it became the highest-grossing film of that year. 

Today, we will tell you about one of Karisma Kapoor's films which is still popular among audiences. This film got so much love from fans that it emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year 1996.

Not only Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar but all the other actors were defeated at the box office by this Karisma Kapoor film. We are talking about none other than 'Raja Hindustani' which created a stir at the box office after its release. This film created history at the box office in the year 1996. Karisma Kapoor belongs to the Kapoor family of Bollywood and is the daughter of Randhir and Babita Kapoor.

According to reports, 'Raja Hindustani', made with a budget of Rs 5.75 crore, was successful in earning a total of Rs 76.34 crores at the box office.

Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Manisha Koirala's 'Agni Sakshi' was the second-highest grosser after 'Raja Hindustani'. Made for Rs 4.75 crore, it earned Rs 31.34 crore. 

Sunny Deol and Salman Khan starrer 'Jeet' was also released in the same year and was commercially successful. It earned Rs 30.5 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1996.

Sunny Deol's second film released in the same year named 'Ghatak' was also one of the highest grossers. This film gave a big boost to Sunny Deol's career and earned a total of Rs 26.58 crores at the box office.

The 5th highest-grossing film of 1996 was Rekha and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi'. It earned Rs 25.16 crore at the box office. 

READ | Meet actress who worked with Salman, Shah Rukh, one mistake ruined her career, became monk, once called Aamir Khan..

