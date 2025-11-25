Meet star kid who made super flop debut, never gave single hit film, suddenly quit acting, now runs Rs 8500 crore company, his uncle is..., business is...

Girish Kumar Taurani dreamed of becoming an actor from an early age. He made his much-awaited debut opposite Shruti Haasan in Ramaiya Vastavaiya, which was released in 2013. The film, directed by Prabhu Deva, was produced by his father Kumar S. Taurani.

Bollywood is an ever-changing industry where, each day, thousands of people try to make a place for themselves. Out of all these people, only a handful shine bright while others get lost in oblivion after delivering several flop films. Today, we will tell you about one such star kid who might not have become a bona fide box office star, but now runs a company worth Rs 8500 crores. We are talking about Girish Kumar Taurani, Kumar S. Taurani's son, managing director of Tips Industries Limited, and nephew of Bollywood film producer Ramesh Taurani.

Who is Girish Kumar Taurani?

Girish Kumar Taurani dreamed of becoming an actor from an early age. He made his much-awaited debut opposite Shruti Haasan in Ramaiya Vastavaiya, which was released in 2013. The film, directed by Prabhu Deva, was produced by his father Kumar S. Taurani. Despite high expectations for it, Ramaiya Vastavaiya flopped at the box office.

Girish Kumar Taurani did not get disappointed with the underwhelming response to his debut and, in 2016, went on to star in Loveshhuda, opposite Navneet Kaur Dhillon. This film also failed miserably at the box office, and so did the actor's third film, Collateral Damage.

Girish Kumar Taurani now runs a Rs 8500 crore company

These consecutive flops put a major dent in Girish Kumar Taurani's career, who realised that he wasn't meant to be an actor. At the age of 27, he quit the film industry and entered the business side of it. Girish Kumar Taurani joined his family business, Tips Industries, where he now works as COO, overseeing film production, distribution, and the music business. Tips Industries has a market cap of Rs 8500 crore.

Girish Kumar Taurani is married to his girlfriend of eight years, Krsna Mangwani. The couple got married in 2015.

