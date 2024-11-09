This actress. who is the daughter of a superstar, failed to make a mark in Bollywood. She has now been away from the industry for 5 years.

The star kids are often kept at very high regard and constant comparisons with their parents lead to them not being able to deliver their best. Not only star kids are able to make their place in the industry. One such actress, who is a superstar’s daughter, failed to impress the audience and left the industry after 3 films.

The actress we are talking about failed to give a single hit in 4 years and then left the industry forever. She is now married to a star Indian cricketer. She is Athiya Shetty.

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty. The actress made her grand debut with Salman Khan’s film Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office. After a hiatus of 2 years, she then starred opposite Arjun Kapoor in Mubarakan which also starred Anil Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. The film also flopped at the box office.

Athiya Shetty then starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddique in Motichoor Chaknachoor. Though her acting was appreciated in the movie, it proved to be a box office bomb. After this, Athiya never tried her luck again in Bollywood. After quitting films, she turned entrepreneur by investing in India’s leading social commerce platform Stage3. Last year in 2023, Athiya Shetty married star Indian cricketer, KL Rahul.

The couple started dating in 2019. Some photos from their Thailand vacation surfaced online and after dating for 4 years, the couple tied the knot in a lavish but intimate wedding ceremony in 2023 their wedding was reportedly attended by just 100 individuals, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and MS Dhoni. Now, in 2024, the couple has surprised the fans with happy news.

On Friday, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram to announce her pregnancy. The actress revealed through her post that her and KL Rahul are all set to embrace parenthood in 2025. According to reports, KL Rahul has a whopping net worth of Rs 99 crore, and Athiya, who now focuses on modeling and advertisements, also has a whopping net worth of Rs 30 crore. The couple rejoiced their fans with the pregnancy news.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.