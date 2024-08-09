Meet star kid, son of a superstar who quit Bollywood, only Kapoor to become graduate, is now..

Aditya Raj Kapoor was not interested in acting at the time so he turned businessman. His construction company is the one behind developing amusement parks Fantasy Land in Mumbai and Appu Ghar in Delhi. He also owns a truck and warehouse business.

It was Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor who had once revealed that no man from the renowned Kapoor family had gone beyond class XII in school. However, this stereotype was broken by legendary actors Shaami Kapoor and Geeta Bali's son Aditya Raj Kapoor who not only turned graduate at the age of 67 but is now all set to work as a teacher.

For the unversed, Aditya Raj Kapoor moved to Goa from Mumbai and, in 2023, completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). He once said in an interview, "I had all the opportunities to study and just never took them. Over the years I realised my error. But that was not enough, it was only when I felt the emptiness within me that I realised the importance of value education. Which brings me to my subject: Philosophy."

Now, after completing his education, Aditya Raj Kapoor is all set to embark on a new journey. Talking to ETimes, Aditya Raj Kapoor voiced his deep gratitude for the teaching profession, saying, "A teacher is the most humbling of all occupations. You need academic knowledge and spiritual humility. By giving my first class on the Synthesis of Eastern and western virtue ethics - I turn teacher! My apologies to all my teachers who I punished with my arrogance.'"

Aditya Raj Kapoor by pursuing a teaching career has now become one of those rare members of the family who pursued something other than a career in films.

Many people are unaware, however, that Aditya Raj Kapoor, after finishing his school education, started his acting career as an assistant director with his uncle Raj Kapoor for 'Bobby'. He continued as an assistant director in many other films such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' (1978), 'Geraftaar' (1985), and 'Saajan' (1991), among others.

However, the Kapoor genes run deep. Aditya Raj Kapoor made a comeback as writer and director of 'Don't Stop Dreaming' and 'Sambar Salsa' (both 2007). His first acting gig came in 2010 with 'Chase' but Aditya Raj Kapoor could not establish himself in Bollywood and decided to focus on what he would be good at. He last appeared on screen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s TV series 'Everest' in 2015.

Now, Aditya Raj Kapoor lives in Goa with his wife Priti Kapoor, and two children - daughter Tulsi and son Vishwapratap. Shaami Kapoor's son now wants to concentrate on his teaching career, fulfilling his late mother Geeta Bali's dream.

