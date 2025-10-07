Meet star kid, whose grandparents were superstars, father is worth Rs 2500 crore, still doesn't want to become actor, left home to...

Grandson of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia and son of Akshay Kumar, Aarav Bhatia doesn't want to become an actor.

Born into one of Bollywood’s most illustrious families, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia has been in the public eye since childhood. As the son of Akshay, whose net worth is estimated at a staggering Rs 2500 crore, and maternal grandson of yesteryear icons Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Aarav's Bollywood debut has long been anticipated by fans and media alike.

However, this star kid has taken a surprisingly different route. Despite having film royalty in his bloodline, Aarav has no interest in pursuing acting - at least, not for now. In a world where celebrity children often follow in their parents' footsteps, Aarav stands apart and has made it clear that he wants to build his own identity.

Aarav left his home at the age of 15 and now lives independently in London, taking care of all his household responsibilities. Akshay has often shared that his son cooks his own meals and does the dishes himself. Instead of splurging on branded clothing, he often shops at London’s street markets and opts for second-hand clothes.

His academic journey started at Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai, followed by graduation from United World College in Singapore. He is currently pursuing fashion design studies in London. Aarav has always been passionate about martial arts and creative fields, but he is steadfast in his choice not to pursue a career in the film industry like his family.

