This actress quit acting at the peak of her career to get married and then faced domestic violence, and was in an abusive marriage for 30 years.

Actors may play larger-than-life roles and may look prettier, stronger, or more glamorous. but deep down inside even they are vulnerable human beings who can make wrong decisions and destroy their successful career. Today we will discuss an actress who was enjoying mega-success in South and Bollywood. However, she got married at the peak of her career and then she got stuck in this abusive marriage for 30 years.

Today (December 10), Rati Agnihotri turned 63, and we will take a look at her journey, hailing from a conservative family and then becoming a top actress in the South and Bollywood.

Rati Agnihotri was not allowed to chose acting

Rati hailed from a conservative Punjabi family, where she was not even allowed to choose acting as a profession. Rati had to fight to pursue her dream career. A Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja noticed her and promised to cast her in a film. Rati made her acting debut with Tamil language films Puthiya Vaarpugal and Niram Maaratha Pookkal (1979). She made her Bollywood debut with Kamal Haasan's Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981). Rati Agnihotri became a popular actress in the 80s with Farz Aur Kanoon (1982), Coolie (1983), Tawaif (1985), Aap Ke Saath (1986), and Hukumat (1987).

Rati Agnihotri left movies at the peak of her career

Rati Agnihotri married Mumbai-based businessman and architect, Anil Virwani at the peak of her career. She went against her parent's wishes and got married to Anil Virwani in 1985. Rati Agnihotri quit acting after marriage to concentrate on her family life.

Rati Agnihotri was trapped in abusive marriage for 30 years

Rati Agnihotri opened up about her abusive marriage with Anil Virwani. In an interview with Times of India, Rati said, "I put up with all this pain for 30 years. I also believed in the sanctity of marriage... I believed in love. Anil was the man I had married despite the fact that my parents had never liked him. And like every girl I'd dreamt of a picture-perfect life with a husband who cared and provided for me. For all these years I'd hoped... prayed... that things would change, that he would change. There were times when I would tell myself I didn't have to smile so much, that it was all right to shed a tear sometimes, to frown occasionally, but I never did." She added, "I thought to myself that I am a 54-year-old woman and I will progressively grow older and weaker, and then one day I will die, beaten to death."

Rati on how her son Tanuj helped her end her marriage

Rati said that after the last violent attack (in 2015), she couldn't stay in the same house any more. she drove to her home in Lonavala. "Tanuj Virwani was shooting in Pune. He came to meet me in Lonavala and advised me to do what is right for me. This (ending the marriage) was my son's decision for me. I am taking his advice. He knows he is the only reason I stayed in this marriage. He said, 'No matter what, you'll always be my mother'."

What is Rati Agnihotri doing now?

As per the news report, Rati Agnihotri spends most of her time in Poland and owns and runs an Indian restaurant there, with the help of her sister Anita.

