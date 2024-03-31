Meet star, who grew up in extreme poverty, ate leftover, stale food for survival, is now one of top comedians, charges..

This comedian, who now lives a luxurious life, once used to survive on stale, leftover food.

Not every star you seen onscreen has had a life full of roses. There are many actors who grew up in poverty, however, with their hard work, they made their name in the industry and are now living a luxurious life. One such star, who grew up in extreme poverty, is now one of the top comedians.

The comedian we are talking about was raised by a single mother who worked as a housemaid. She has now become a huge star and even appeared in a cameo in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She is none other than Bharti Singh.

Bharti lost her father when she was just 2 years old. She saw her siblings working in a factory, sewing blankets and her mother used to work as a housemaid. She recalled in an interview with Times of India, "My focus has always been poverty. I was two years old when my father passed away. My brothers and sisters left their jobs. They used to work in a factory. They used to carry heavy blankets, blankets which we could have never used. They would stitch them night after night. Sometimes my mother would stitch dupattas. I still hate the smell of those blankets and the sound of the machine. I have seen enough poverty with my family and I don’t want to see it anymore."

She further recalled how she used to eat the leftover, stale food for survival and said, "My focus has always been poverty. I was two years old when my father passed away. My brothers and sisters left their jobs. They used to work in a factory. They used to carry heavy blankets, blankets which we could have never used. They would stitch them night after night. Sometimes my mother would stitch dupattas. I still hate the smell of those blankets and the sound of the machine. I have seen enough poverty with my family and I don’t want to see it anymore."

However, one show changed her life and she became quite popular. Bharti was the second runner-up in the stand-up comedy reality series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge on STAR One, where she received critical acclaim for her child character named Lalli. She now charges Rs 10-12 lakh per episode and is one of the top, bankable comedians. She reportedly has a net worth of Rs 23 crore and owns a luxurious house in Mumbai.