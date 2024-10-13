This actor who became an overnight star, was compared to Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, rejected the film that made Shah Rukh Khan star.

While Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have built a loyal fan base over the years, sometimes it’s difficult to maintain stardom and just one mistake can end careers in seconds.

One such actor who gained stardom like Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan after his superhit debut and even gave competition to Shah Rukh Khan, but his career never took off after his debut and he became a one-film wonder. He is Prithvi.

Being an outsider, Prithvi was never interested in doing films. However, he was once spotted by producer Mukesh Duggal, and he offered him the lead role in his romantic drama. Prithvi thus made his Bollywood debut alongside superstar Divya Bharti in Lawrence D'Souza's Dil Ka Kya Kasoor in 1992, and the film became a blockbuster.

With the success of his first film, Prithvi was compared to Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. However, after this debut, his career never took off. One contract ruined his career and he disappeared from the industry after back-to-back flops. His debut film made him an overnight star, so much so that he was first offered Deewana and Darr, however, due to the contract signed with Mukesh Duggal, he had to reject the films and these made Shah Rukh Khan a star.

Talking about the contract, Prithvi told an interview with Jhakaas Bollywood, "I was trapped in a contract from which it was very difficult to get out. And they tied up my peak time. I didn’t disappear. I was always alive in the hearts of my fans. I could not do films as I was stuck in the contract."

After Dil Ka Kya Kasoor, Prithvi was seen as the second lead with Ajay Devgn in Mukesh Duggal's Platform. Soon after this he was reduced to doing just side roles and could never make his place again as a lead hero. He went on to star in Daraar, Ghulam, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Humraaz, Maa Tujhe Salaam, and Khajar. His last big screen appearance was playing Mimoh Chakraborty's father in Jimmy in 2008. Prithvi also tried television and did a few shows, but he couldn't gain success there as well.

He then disappeared from the industry and now lives a quiet life away from the limelight and the glitz and glamour of the industry in Mumbai, and he's still hoping for a good opportunity that will help him to make his comeback in films.

