Meet star actress who started career with Rs 30, sold coffee at petrol pump, later became 2nd wife of.., her name is..

In a career spanning over five decades, Shabana Azmi achieved success in commercial and art cinema. However her journey to stardom wasn't easy, despite being from a film family.

The film industry has produced many great actresses, but very few have truly managed to make a lasting mark. Among them, Shabana Azmi stands out as one of Bollywood’s finest, having distinguished herself in both commercial and parallel cinema. Young actresses continue to look up to her, often learning acting skills by studying her work.

This National Award-winning actress is celebrated not only for her remarkable performances but also for her socially conscious films. Her journey to success was far from easy, shaped by struggle, self-reliance, and sheer determination, which continue to inspire many.

Shabana Azmi's early-life struggles

Shabana Azmi was born on September 18, 1950, in Hyderabad to renowned poet Kaifi Azmi and actress Shaukat Azmi. Growing up in an artistic household, she was surrounded by literature and culture from an early age. Yet, she was determined never to be a burden on her family. Before enrolling in college, she worked at a petrol pump selling coffee for three months, earning ₹30 a day. She never sought financial support from her parents, choosing instead to stand on her own feet.

Her entry into films came in 1974 with Shyam Benegal’s landmark film Ankur, in which she portrayed a pregnant maid. The role was so impactful that it won her first National Award, laying a strong foundation for her career. With this breakthrough, she quickly established herself as one of the most promising talents of her time.

Over the years, Shabana Azmi balanced arthouse and mainstream cinema with equal brilliance. Her performances in films like Arth, Khandhar, Paar, and Godmother are remembered for their intensity and social relevance, particularly in highlighting women’s issues. Through her craft, she brought dignity, strength, and depth to every character she portrayed.

The success of Shabana Azmi and her rise to stardom

Her career earned her five National Film Awards along with multiple Filmfare Awards, cementing her position as one of the greatest performers in Indian cinema. Beyond awards, it was her intelligence, discipline, and artistic integrity that won her unmatched respect in the industry.

Shabana Azmi broke society norms, followed her heart, married a father of 2

In 1984, Shabana Azmi married renowned lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar, following his divorce from his first wife. Their relationship is admired for its maturity and deep bond. Although Shabana never experienced motherhood, she never let it overshadow her personal or professional life.

Life was not without hardships. Her mother’s autobiography revealed that Shabana attempted suicide twice during her childhood. Yet, each time, she found the strength to rise again. This resilience became the defining quality of her life and career.

Today, Shabana Azmi is regarded as one of the most respected and inspiring actresses in Bollywood. Her journey—from selling coffee at a petrol pump to becoming one of India’s most celebrated performers—stands as a shining example of courage, hard work, and unwavering self-belief.