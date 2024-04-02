Meet SRK's son Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend who has worked with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, she is..

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is currently grabbing headlines after launching the latest collection of his brand D'Yavol and D'Yavol X. Aryan Khan is not only committed to his entrepreneurial journey but is also soon going to make his debut as a filmmaker with a web series called 'Stardom'.

While Aryan Khan is quite vocal about his professional journey and upcoming projects, he has always remained tight-lipped about his personal life. Now, a thread on Reddit is going viral. In an old clip, Aryan Khan can be seen attending a concert with Brazilian actress-turned-model, Larissa Bonesi.

The user who posted the clip also speculated that the two of them might be dating. However, no official confirmation regarding this has been given by either Larissa or Aryan.

Interestingly, both Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi not only follow each other on social media but follow each other's family members too. Larissa Bonesi has also modeled for Aryan Khan’s apparel brand, D’Yavol X, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and recently, Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan.

Speaking of Larissa Bonesi, the model-turned-actress was born in March 1990 in Brazil. She has worked in Bollywood films with Saif Ali Khan in 'Go Goa Gone' and Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in 'Desi Boyz'. Apart from this, she has also done some music video albums with Tiger Shroff and Sooraj Pancholi. Larissa Bonesi is not only a good dancer but also a great artist. She has also worked in the Tollywood industry in films like 'Next Annie' and 'Thikka'.

